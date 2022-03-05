Ukraine-Born Mila Kunis Makes Big Money Promise For Refugees

Ukraine-born actor Mila Kunis and her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher, promised to match $3 million worth of donations to support Ukrainian refugees escaping Russia’s invasion of Kunis’ home country.

In an Instagram video shared by Kutcher on Thursday, the couple said they hoped to raise $30 million in total. Early Saturday, the figure pledged to their GoFundMe page stood at $14.7 million. Donations will assist freight transporter Flexport.org to organize relief supplies and nonprofit Airbnb.org to provide free housing for those fleeing the Russian military attack.

“I’ve always considered myself an American, a proud American. I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family, but today I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian,” said Kunis, who was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983 and moved to the U.S. with her family in 1991.

Kunis slammed the war, which the United Nations said Thursday has so far caused more than 1 million people to flee Ukraine, as “devastating.” “There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity,” she added.

Watch the video here:

Donations will “support a relief effort that will have immediate impact and supply much-needed refugee and humanitarian aid to the area,” said Kutcher. “The principal challenge right now is logistics. We need to get housing and we need to get supplies and resources into the area."