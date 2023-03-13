Mira Sorvino Snipes At Oscars For Omitting Paul Sorvino From 'In Memoriam' Segment

Actor Mira Sorvino blasted the Oscars for omitting her late father, “Goodfellas” star Paul Sorvino, from the “In Memoriam” montage on Sunday.

“I for one am remembering Dad on this Oscars night...” Sorvino tweeted Sunday. At the 1996 Oscars, Sorvino memorably caused her pop to break down in tears as she thanked him while accepting her Best Supporting Actress statuette for “Mighty Aphrodite.”

Advertisement

Sorvino had posted a clip of that moment on her Instagram, with the warm words: “On this first year after his passing it is truly a bittersweet but beautiful memory. I love you Dad, I miss you so much.”

I for one am remembering Dad on this Oscars night… https://t.co/h7rZ0994HN — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 13, 2023

On Monday, Sorvino got more explicit with her criticism, calling it “baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors” didn’t appear in the “In Memoriam” segment.

It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!! https://t.co/dbgcfb1qy3 via @forthewin — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 13, 2023

Advertisement

Paul Sorvino died at 83 last July, having appeared in such films as “Reds,” “Nixon,” The Rocketeer” and “That Championship Season.”

“In Memoriam” segments are compiled by a committee at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Other notable omissions from this year’s reel included Anne Heche, Leslie Jordan, Tony Sirico and Tom Sizemore. South African actor Charlbi Dean, who starred in the Best Picture contender “Triangle of Sadness” and who died at age 32 of sepsis in August, was also not included. All of them made the Academy’s online list, however.