What's Hot

See Then-And-Now Image Of Harrison Ford And Ke Huy Quan Melting Hearts Everywhere

Interested In A 'Damp Lifestyle'? These 11 Habits Will Get You Started.

US, UK Take Extraordinary Steps To Stem Fallout From Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Oscars 2023: See The Complete Winners List

Olivia Wilde Skips The Oscars But Stuns In A Leather Bra At The After-Party

Do You Text Your Grandkids? Read This Before Accidentally Making A Big Mistake.

GOP Senator: McCarthy Was Wrong To Give Tucker Carlson Exclusive Access To Jan. 6 Video

Sandra Oh's Reaction To 'Everything Everywhere' Best Picture Win Is Pure Joy

Andrew Garfield Gave Us Yet Another Oscars Meme Minutes Into The Ceremony

John Travolta Makes ‘Grease’ Reference In Moving Nod To Olivia Newton-John At Oscars

Hugh Grant Seems To Roll His Eyes After Painful Oscars Red Carpet Interview

Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors Subtly Comfort Angela Bassett After Oscars Loss

EntertainmentThe OscarsMira SorvinoPaul Sorvino

Mira Sorvino Snipes At Oscars For Omitting Paul Sorvino From 'In Memoriam' Segment

Sorvino, a 1996 Oscar winner, did not take kindly to her late father getting snubbed by the Academy.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Actor Mira Sorvino blasted the Oscars for omitting her late father, “Goodfellas” star Paul Sorvino, from the “In Memoriam” montage on Sunday.

“I for one am remembering Dad on this Oscars night...” Sorvino tweeted Sunday. At the 1996 Oscars, Sorvino memorably caused her pop to break down in tears as she thanked him while accepting her Best Supporting Actress statuette for “Mighty Aphrodite.”

Sorvino had posted a clip of that moment on her Instagram, with the warm words: “On this first year after his passing it is truly a bittersweet but beautiful memory. I love you Dad, I miss you so much.”

On Monday, Sorvino got more explicit with her criticism, calling it “baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors” didn’t appear in the “In Memoriam” segment.

Paul Sorvino died at 83 last July, having appeared in such films as “Reds,” “Nixon,” The Rocketeer” and “That Championship Season.”

“In Memoriam” segments are compiled by a committee at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Other notable omissions from this year’s reel included Anne Heche, Leslie Jordan, Tony Sirico and Tom Sizemore. South African actor Charlbi Dean, who starred in the Best Picture contender “Triangle of Sadness” and who died at age 32 of sepsis in August, was also not included. All of them made the Academy’s online list, however.

Robert Blake, who died just days before this year’s Oscars, conspicuously did not appear on either the broadcast list or the online version. Blake starred in the 1967 film “In Cold Blood” (and played “Baretta” on TV), but was arguably better known for being tried and acquitted in the murder of his wife Bonny Lee Bakley.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community