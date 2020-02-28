A tight end prospect at the NFL Scouting Combine Thursday probably didn’t help his cause when he got slammed in the face by a ball that he was supposed to catch with his hands.

Mitchell Wilcox, from the University of South Florida, was struck during the “Gauntlet Drill,” USA Today reported.

Yeah, not a good look.

Mitchell Wilcox took a fastball right to the face... damn. pic.twitter.com/P0SVn39IEn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 27, 2020

“Rough day at the office for sure,” Wilcox wrote on Twitter, adding that he had vision issues and felt “disoriented” after the mishap. “I’ll bounce back.”

Rough day at the office for sure. Couldn’t see well out of my left eye and was disoriented after that ball.. I’ll bounce back — ™MITCH WILCOX™ (@wilcox_mitchell) February 27, 2020

Mitchell, who stands at 6 feet, 3 inches and weighs 247 pounds, had 28 receptions for 350 yards and five touchdowns last season for South Florida.

Here’s another look at the drill:

Mitchell Wilcox just took a football to the face during the 'Gauntlet Drill' at #NFLCombine



The audible 'OHHHHH' is amazing. pic.twitter.com/9pm239QGS4 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) February 27, 2020

NFL.com gave him a grade of 5.5 out of 8, meaning he has “a chance to make end of roster or practice squad.”