Popular items from this list include:
• The Pink Stuff: A famous universal cleaning paste that can tackle everything from rust to permanent marker.
• A set of anti-wad sheet and blanket attachments that save on dryer time.
• Sheets of peel-and-stick subway tile backsplash for kitchens and bathrooms.
Two produce freshness saving apples
Promising review:
"I love awesome little items like the Bluapple that serve a useful purpose and make life a little easier. I put a Bluapple in each of my bottom fridge drawers where I keep my fruits and veggies and I have definitely noticed a difference.
My fruits and veggies remain fresh and last longer before going bad. This saves me money and although I compost any fruits or veggies that go bad, I prefer not to have perfectly good fruit go bad before we had a chance to eat it. I am going to buy more to place throughout the fridge since we are buying and eating more fruits and veggies this summer. I also appreciate how the contents inside can be fed to a houseplant as fertilizer every three months when adding a fresh refill." — Mariposa
A jar of the internet-beloved universal cleaning paste
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser
in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need so LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" — Rachel in CLT
A set of 10 sleek bar handle pulls
Available in three pack sizes and seven finishes.
Promising Review:
"I really like these pulls. I've looked elsewhere and the price was 5–10 times this price. I was a bit nervous reading the reviews of other buyers, but, I needed 43 and ordered 50, figuring that there may be some that didn't work out. Out of 50 we were able to use 49 (only one defective). I had six more drawers that could use an update as well as my kitchen and bathroom cabinets. They look great, they're sturdy and did I mention a great value? I cannot believe how much these improved the look of wherever these were installed. Recommend you buy as you're not going to get a better deal elsewhere!
" — Southern New Hampshire Resident
A pack of four foaming garbage disposal cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"Easy to use. I followed directions and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need to). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten Garbage Disposal Freshener
and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." — Lostbraincell
A set of six shelf bins
The set includes: five drawers and one egg holder. Promising review:
"I’m in love! I don’t know if it's my obsession with being organized but it’s a game changer! No longer trying to reach for stuff in the back of the fridge and knock over a bunch of stuff in the process. I just slide it out grab what I want and slide it back!" — Libbey Durkee
Fridge organization labels
Organise Life
is a small business in Australia that focuses on pantry and home labels. Available in small, medium, and large with multiple labels and font size plus color options.Promising review:
"My fridge looks so organized. The words are clear and easy to read, and they look fantastic." — Etsy customer
A velvet pillow cover
Snag some pillow inserts
while you're at it. Available in 34 colors and eight sizes.Promising review:
"To start, I used to manage Pottery Barn and they have stunning velvet pillowcases. I was wondering what these would be like in comparison and honestly I like these better! I purchased both the mauve pink and the golden khaki color. I’m about to purchase seven more now that I know how beautiful they are.
The colors are spot-on and are a tad shiny but velvet should be unless stated otherwise. The brighter colors will be great for spring and summer. The price point is FANTASTIC!! If there are any negative reviews, I’m unsure what they could possibly be." — MBATLANTA
A Boon drying rack for bottles
Promising review: "
Newborn twins are a mess. They took over our house within moments of coming through the door. For this type A mama, it was a horrifying side effect of the two most precious things in the world. A friend gave us one lawn at our shower, and we promptly hopped on Amazon and bought a second to manage the sheer volume. The lawn and the accessories are a convenient and cute way to keep your bottles and pump parts organized. There is ample space in one for one baby's needs.
" — Lacey
A mold and mildew removal gel for grout
Promising review:
"It’s a little hard to squeeze but that totally makes up for the AMAZING results. I was embarrassed about our tubs because the people we bought our house from didn’t caulk or seal them properly and this resulted in mildew buildup. I tried EVERYTHING til I saw this on TikTok — MIRACLE FREAKING WORKER
. I will be buying more." — Brooklyn Nguyen
An under-cabinet wineglass rack
Available in two styles and four colors.
Promising review:
"I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wineglasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fits the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" — Cycle Mom
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
A pair of anti-tangle sheet and blanket attachments
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.Promising review:
"Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and one for the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out, and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled!
I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" — katy
A stackable and space-saving cutlery organizer
One tray fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery.Promising review:
"THE BEST silverware storage organizer compartments I’ve EVER had in my entire life! We have a large family and therefore have the need for a lot of silverware. Unfortunately we have a small shallow and narrow drawer in our house but it was always full! Constantly disorganized before, and now amazingly organized.
The only reason I would hesitate would be if your drawer is not adequately deep, but from reading reviews people said if they had 3.5 inches of depth it would be just fine, which is exactly what I have and there’s adequate drawer depth for me. I measured my skinny drawer and realized I still had space for two units and took the plunge and am so glad I did! Silverware goes quickly from the dishwasher straight into the drawer and you don’t have to stack perfectly to put a lot in!!! ADD IT TO YOUR CART NOW, you’ll be glad you did if you have the same problem as we did!
" — oceantiff
A pack 80 QR code tracking labels
Elephant Trax is a small business created to help you keep track of your things. All you have to do is attach the label, snap pics of your things, and organize the pictures in each box using the app
. Then when you're looking for something, you just have to scan the label on the app, and you'll see exactly what's inside. Promising review:
"I saw this product on TikTok and IMMEDIATELY bought it.
I have A LOT of decorations and clothes that I threw into U-Haul and Amazon boxes three years ago when I moved in with my boyfriend. They've been sitting in our barn since. I dreaded going through everything because my brain gets overwhelmed very easily and the thought of trying to keep all my 'treasures' organized sent me rushing for a paper bag to hyperventilate. These stickers now give me hope." —Tess Brady
A 4-pack of warm-light Edison bulbs
Promising review:
"Well, I've only just received them but I'll tell you, I'm already in love! I paired it with this industrial/steampunk type lamp to improve my working-from-home conditions and it illuminates my keyboard just enough. It's just the glow I was looking for and perfect for the look I had in mind. I've never reviewed anything before, but I felt compelled. I'm pretty new to ordering things online and so I'm still kind of hesitant, especially when considering ordering something as fragile as light bulbs. However, they were carefully packaged and in perfect condition. I will definitely be ordering more!" — jshort
A pack of three washing machine cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"So impressive! These tablets really get rid of the funky smell in your washer. I use one on the factory setting for tub wash on my washer and then after that, run a regular cycle to make sure all the tablet residue is gone. Once a month is all it takes! Big difference!" — Bendy W
A pair of detergent cup holders to catch drips
Tidy-Cup is a woman-owned small business that was started by Julie Reinhold, who created this drip catcher as a way to stop her economy-sized detergents (which she loved) from dripping all over her laundry room.Promising review:
"I had no idea I needed this until I saw it on TikTok. Listen, it’s the little things that matter. This little thing saves me the headache of a laundry room mess.
I love it. Fits perfectly on my liquid detergent. No more messes!" — Luke & Christina
A set of five glass storage canisters
This set includes 11.8", 8", 6.6", 5", and 4" canisters. Promising reviews:
"These canisters look great so they're perfect if you want to leave them on your counter. I keep them out with nuts and candy in them and the food stays fresh....Definitely worth the price." —reader girl
"These canisters are beautiful and fit our needs perfectly. The seal on the lids works great and the glass isn't too thin
, which is what I worried about when researching containers. I love the variety of container sizes in this set. We will definitely be purchasing these again. They are an organizer's dream!
" — Kathy C
A pair of under-desk slide-out utensil drawers
Promising review:
"This product works exactly as I'd hoped and is now neatly under my desk without taking up so much room that I bump it or knock it off when I sit down. Adhesive stuck on easily and feels very sturdy. Remember to be realistic in terms of the weight of objects you put in these drawers (i.e. don't fill it with heavy items and then get upset when the adhesive wears down quickly). Pens, paperclips, Post-Its, earbuds, and scissors all fit in mine and I will definitely buy these again for our other desks.
" — Shopping Mama
A jar of 10 fragranced toilet bowl bombs
Viren Apothecary
is a woman-owned business based in Wisconsin that sells eco-friendly cleaning essentials.Available in blood orange
, eucalyptus
, or unscented
.Promising reviews:
"Literally can’t tell you how worth the wait these toilet bombs are! They smell absolutely incredible but not artificial, and they WORK.
I have a new baby and two other kids, and my house is basically a biohazard because I’m short on time and energy. I just plop one of these puppies into the toilet, come back shortly and scrub, and they glisten.
Even my husband, who has never voluntarily cleaned anything in his life, will clean toilets because the fizzers are fun. I was part of the BuzzFeed order rush, and so there were significant delays, but the communication was awesome and so friendly! Even though I had the long wait, it was absolutely worth it, and they have a customer for life. I’m so excited to try their other products!!" —Teresa Cambria
A well-disguised mounted coffee pod tray
Includes: 3M double-sided mounting, self-adhesive tape, and spacers for different cabinet sizes.Promising review:
"Love these things! Best thing I impulse bought on Amazon.
I didn't want a tray thing or a stand thing for coffee pods that would take up more counter space I don't have. Using a drawer is out of the question, too. Enter the E-Z Shelf by Perfect Pod! Exactly what I needed and wanted. I was hesitant after seeing reviews saying they it won't stay closed. I have been using these things twice a day since I got them in my hot lil hands, and they are still working perfectly!
No problems with pods not fitting, shelf not closing, or not sticking to the under-cabinet like other reviewers! They work perfectly! Don't know why more people don't want these, as they are super handy for us with little counter spaces! Update: It's been a year and these are still in perfect shape and used everyday with no problems! Still highly recommended!
" — Grave237
A wall-mounted toothbrush holder and dispenser
This game-changer includes a toothbrush dispenser (which means less product waste!), four cups and holders, and
a place to store your toothbrushes! Talk about a quick-fix bathroom product
! Available in three colors. Promising review:
"I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us!
There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. Would definitely recommend for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, Q-Tips, or flossers.
" — Sariyah J
Kaleidoscopic window film
Each tile you buy is peel-and-stick, so it's super easy to use. Available in 11 sizes.Promising review
: "Not only is this functional, it is SO pretty. It gives my bathroom a totally serene feel
. It's easy to install — there IS a film on the back that must be removed. On a corner, use a piece of tape on the front and one on the back, and pull apart until the film comes off. Note: The film is clear; the rainbow effect comes from light being refracted by the film." — Stephanie Graham
A peel-and-stick subway-style tile backsplash
Available in 12 colors.
Promising review
: "I’ve been wanting to try peel-and-stick tiles for a long time and I’m so glad I found these for our kitchen facelift! They are so easy to apply and look amazing!
I love that they are actual-size subway tiles as well! They’ve given our kitchen the last very important piece that it needed!" — April Grill
A 10-piece bundle of faux jasmine flower branches
Promising review:
"Love these flowers and how they look. It has a natural flow to it and can be shaped easily. Looks great with large white matte vases
. Such a great addition to my living room." — A. S. Yilmaz
A pre-made wall panel
Available in several sizes.
Promising review:
"Definitely worth it! I'd seen some prefab products in Lowe's and Home Depot, and they looked so cheap (and cost way too much). I honestly didn't have a great deal of hope for these, but was I in for a surprise. They look so nice I didn't even need to repaint them, and installation was breeze. I couldn't be more happy!" — Heather
Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed
A set of airy curtains
Available in six sizes and seven colors.Promising review:
"These are beautiful curtains. Sheer enough to let the light in, but full enough so you can’t see in the house — even at night. They do have a bit of a hash texture I wasn’t expecting, but I think it’s nice." — MRC
Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed
A set of 10 space-saving shoe organizers
Promising review:
"I will spare you the horrific 'before' picture of the complete nightmare that was my closet floor. Just imagine a dusty mess with shoes thrown all over each other in a sad attempt at giving some appearance of order, and you will have a good idea of why buying this shoe organizer was one of the best ideas I've had this year. The floor now looks so neat and tidy I can't believe my eyes every time I open my closet doors.
" — Veronica, just an average reader, you know?
A shirt folding board
Promising review:
"My first reaction was 'Why did I buy this?' because when I opened the box and wasn't too convinced by the way it looked. Then I gave it a try with a couple of shirts I had just washed and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty, neat, and easy.
I still couldn't believe it, so I ended up organizing our bedsheets and towels. I am amazed at how much of a game changer this is. It's a must-try! I am in love with how beautiful it leaves my clothes.
" — Jesus Antonio Vedia