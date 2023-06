A pack 80 QR code tracking labels

Elephant Trax is a small business created to help you keep track of your things. All you have to do is attach the label, snap pics of your things, and organize the pictures in each box using the app . Then when you're looking for something, you just have to scan the label on the app, and you'll see exactly what's inside.I have A LOT of decorations and clothes that I threw into U-Haul and Amazon boxes three years ago when I moved in with my boyfriend. They've been sitting in our barn since. I dreaded going through everything because my brain gets overwhelmed very easily and the thought of trying to keep all my 'treasures' organized sent me rushing for a paper bag to hyperventilate. These stickers now give me hope." — Tess Brady