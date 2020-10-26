“Over the Moon” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The animated kids movie tells the story of a young girl who builds a rocket to travel to the moon in hopes of meeting a moon goddess. The film features voice acting work John Cho, Margaret Cho, Ken Jeong and Sandra Oh. The movie joined Netflix on Oct. 23 and holds a 78% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Another new Netflix movie called “Rebecca” earned the second-place spot. “Rebecca” debuted on Oct. 21 and is based on the same book that the 1940 Alfred Hitchcock film drew from. It stars Armie Hammer and Lily James, and has a score of 44% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Adam Sandler Halloween movie “Hubie Halloween” dropped to third place. The comedy film is about a man trying to save the town of Salem on a frightful Halloween night.

“Yes, God, Yes,” which grabbed the fourth-place spot, is a coming-of-age sex comedy that debuted over the summer. Netflix just added the film to its library last week.

Finally, Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” fell from second place to 10th. Sorkin wrote and directed the movie, which focuses on Vietnam War protesters during the late 1960s. The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance and Jeremy Strong.

