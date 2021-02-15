“Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” ” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show is also the most popular offering on Netflix, regardless of format.

The new Netflix Original is a true-crime docu-series about the many violent events that have taken place at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles. The series focuses on the viral story of a woman who seemingly just disappeared after riding an elevator in 2013. The hotel inspired the television series “American Horror Story: Hotel.”

The recently debuted Netflix Original “Firefly Lane” fell from first to second this week. That stars Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl and is based on a 2008 novel of the same name. “Firefly Lane” tells the decades-spanning story of two best friends going through ups and downs together.

Other Netflix Originals in the top 10 include “Bridgerton,” “Go, Dog. Go!” and “Buried by the Bernards.”

Kids content particularly dominated the list this week. “CoComelon” has been on the list pretty much every week since last summer, but joining that show is “iCarly,” “Henry Danger” and the aforementioned “Go, Dog. Go!” As Netflix continues to compete with Disney+, performing well in the children’s market on a week-to-week is a deft move.

