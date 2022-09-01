If you’re in the market for some perpetually cool fall footwear, allow us to point you in the direction of 8 brands that have stood the test of time. From Birkenstock to Nike, we’ve rounded up the best classic and stylish all-gender shoes from footwear imprints that existed way before social media.

Ahead, you’ll find a list of customer-favorite fall shoes, followed by an ultra-brief history lesson on how each pair reached its cult-classic status. We also listed the colors, price and general vibe of the shoe to help you find your perfect fit. (While all shoes are unisex, some brands provide different shopping links for the men’s and women’s sizes.)

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.