Shopping

Classic Unisex Shoes For Fall

From Nike to Red Wings, these super-wearable all-gender kicks are a fall wardrobe staple for everyone.

Staff Writer

Clockwise from left: <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=unisexshoes-griffinwynne-08302022-630e6507e4b0da54bae375a0&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.converse.com%2Fshop%2Fp%2Fchuck-taylor-all-star-classic-unisex-high-top-shoe%2FM9006MP.html%3Fpid%3DM9006MP%26dwvar_M9006MP_color%3Dblack%26dwvar_M9006MP_width%3Dstandard%26styleNo%3DM9160%26pdp%3Dtrue%26cgid%3Dchuck-taylor-all-star-shoes%26vgid%3DM9160" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Converse Chuck Taylors" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="630e6507e4b0da54bae375a0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=unisexshoes-griffinwynne-08302022-630e6507e4b0da54bae375a0&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.converse.com%2Fshop%2Fp%2Fchuck-taylor-all-star-classic-unisex-high-top-shoe%2FM9006MP.html%3Fpid%3DM9006MP%26dwvar_M9006MP_color%3Dblack%26dwvar_M9006MP_width%3Dstandard%26styleNo%3DM9160%26pdp%3Dtrue%26cgid%3Dchuck-taylor-all-star-shoes%26vgid%3DM9160" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Converse Chuck Taylors</a>,<a href="https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=unisexshoes-griffinwynne-08302022-630e6507e4b0da54bae375a0&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fbirkenstock-boston-oiled-leather-unisex-habana-oiled-leather%2Fproduct%2F7434310%2Fcolor%2F208913" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Birkenstock clogs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="630e6507e4b0da54bae375a0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=unisexshoes-griffinwynne-08302022-630e6507e4b0da54bae375a0&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fbirkenstock-boston-oiled-leather-unisex-habana-oiled-leather%2Fproduct%2F7434310%2Fcolor%2F208913" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> Birkenstock clogs</a>, <a href="https://www.pjtra.com/t/8-12399-265720-202852?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clarksusa.com%2Fc%2FWallabee-Boot%2Fp%2F26155512&sid=unisexshoes-griffinwynne-08302022-630e6507e4b0da54bae375a0&website=373869" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Clark Wallabees" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="630e6507e4b0da54bae375a0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pjtra.com/t/8-12399-265720-202852?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clarksusa.com%2Fc%2FWallabee-Boot%2Fp%2F26155512&sid=unisexshoes-griffinwynne-08302022-630e6507e4b0da54bae375a0&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Clark Wallabees</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39756&u1=unisexshoes-griffinwynne-08302022-630e6507e4b0da54bae375a0&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newbalance.com%2Fpd%2F574-legacy%2FU574LGV1-MPS.html%3Fdwvar_U574LGV1-MPS_style%3DU574LGG1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="New Balance 574s" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="630e6507e4b0da54bae375a0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39756&u1=unisexshoes-griffinwynne-08302022-630e6507e4b0da54bae375a0&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newbalance.com%2Fpd%2F574-legacy%2FU574LGV1-MPS.html%3Fdwvar_U574LGV1-MPS_style%3DU574LGG1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">New Balance 574s</a> and <a href="https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=unisexshoes-griffinwynne-08302022-630e6507e4b0da54bae375a0&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fblundstone-bl550-classic-550-chelsea-boot-walnut%2Fproduct%2F7472345%2Fcolor%2F714%3Futm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dpla_g%26utm_campaign%3D178975651%26utm_term%3Dpla-__iv_p_1_g_9503235451_c_45735697171_w_pla-382835875914_n_g_d_c_v__l__t__r__x_pla_y_15872_f_online_o_17645014_z_US_i_en_j_382835875914_s__e__h_1027455_ii__vi__%26utm_content%3D17645014%26zap_placement%3D" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Blundstone boots" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="630e6507e4b0da54bae375a0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=unisexshoes-griffinwynne-08302022-630e6507e4b0da54bae375a0&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fblundstone-bl550-classic-550-chelsea-boot-walnut%2Fproduct%2F7472345%2Fcolor%2F714%3Futm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dpla_g%26utm_campaign%3D178975651%26utm_term%3Dpla-__iv_p_1_g_9503235451_c_45735697171_w_pla-382835875914_n_g_d_c_v__l__t__r__x_pla_y_15872_f_online_o_17645014_z_US_i_en_j_382835875914_s__e__h_1027455_ii__vi__%26utm_content%3D17645014%26zap_placement%3D" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">Blundstone boots</a>.
Converse, Zappos, New Balance, Clarks
Clockwise from left: Converse Chuck Taylors, Birkenstock clogs, Clark Wallabees, New Balance 574s and Blundstone boots.

If you’re in the market for some perpetually cool fall footwear, allow us to point you in the direction of 8 brands that have stood the test of time. From Birkenstock to Nike, we’ve rounded up the best classic and stylish all-gender shoes from footwear imprints that existed way before social media.

Ahead, you’ll find a list of customer-favorite fall shoes, followed by an ultra-brief history lesson on how each pair reached its cult-classic status. We also listed the colors, price and general vibe of the shoe to help you find your perfect fit. (While all shoes are unisex, some brands provide different shopping links for the men’s and women’s sizes.)

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Clarks
Clarks Wallabee boots
A distant cousin of the Dutch veldskoen, Clarks’ Wallabee boot became “a staple part of the b-boy uniform in New York City” in the 1980s, according to Vogue.

With a square toe and outside stitching, Clark Wallabee boots are a timeless, elevated take on a moc-style chukka boot. They're rugged without being bulky or sweaty and they let you move around like you're wearing sneakers, but they look like dress shoes. Today, they come in over 10 colors in women's 6-10 and men's 7-15.
Mens: $170 at ClarksWomens: $170 at ClarksMen's: $170 at Zappos
2
New Balance
New Balance 574 Legacy
Folks that have always rocked New Balances are likely unsurprised that the comfortable, roomy and supportive sneakers have become so popular in the last few years. Started in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1906, New Balance was originally a company for arch supports and other in-shoe insoles, making footwear more comfortable for longtime wear. When "dad sneakers" became the cool shoe on the block again in the late 2010s, New Balance was ready with this classic silhouette.

Today, you can snag a pair of their 574 Legacy sneakers in standard and wide sizes from men's 4 (women's 5.5) to men's 15 (women's 16.5). They come in four colors and are great for running and walking as well as dressing up for date night or parties.
$99.99 at New Balance$84.95 at Zappos
3
Zappos
Blundstone 550 Chelsea boot
An Australian farming boot turned New York City cold-weather staple? Sounds like Blundstones. Founded in Tasmania, Australia in 1870, the company made shoes for the Australian army during World Wars I and II. Their boots soon became beloved by laborers, farmers and people who live in snowy cities. like Montreal and Toronto.

These 550 Chelsea boots are deceptively durable. They dress up nice and look super chic, but they'll keep your keep comfortable and dry in unpredictable fall weather. They come in women's 7-11 and men's 7-13.
$219.95 at Zappos$219.95 at Nordstrom
4
Converse
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star classics
Looking to create a shoe that could be worn all year and in all weather, the footwear brand Converse developed canvas-topped shoes with a rubber bottom. In the 1960s, with the help of basketball player Charles “Chuck” Taylor, Converse Shoe Company launched their now-iconic sneaker, appropriately named the Chuck Taylor All Stars.

These days you can find them in literally every color under the sun and can even customize a pair of your own. Still, the black are a classic that don't get as dirty as the white, and can easily be dressed up with a suit or long pants. These come in men's 3/women's 5 to men's 18/women's 20.
$65 at Converse$35+ at Amazon
5
Madewell
Red Wing 6-inch moc lace-up boots
Named after the city where it was founded, Red Wing shoes have been making high-quality utility footwear in America since 1905. They famously made a boot specifically for women back in 1926, and since then have been loved by people actually doing manual labor and people who just want to look cool (like Kanye West in 2022).

Designed in 1952, the 6-inch moc lace-up boots are a timeless classic that will last for years. They come in rich chestnut brown and black, and age like a fine wine. They're available in women's 5-11 and men's 7-13.
Women's: $310 at MadewellMen's: $279 at MadewellMen's: $299.99 at Zappos
6
Zappos
Birkenstock Boston clogs
While the company originally launched back in 1774, Birkenstock didn't start making their iconic two-strap sandals until the early 1960s. The German slides became beloved by flower children and granola types in the states after American dressmaker Margot Fraser brought a pair home from a European trip. The popularity of the sandals gave rise to the Boston clogs in the late '70s, as a fall shoe for college students walking between classes.

Today, they're a super durable, high-quality clog with a strong a sole that keeps your feet feeling good for hours. They come in three colors in women's sizes 5-12.5 and men's sizes 6-16.5.
$140 at Zappos$140 at Nordstrom$140+ at Amazon
7
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Ah, the Air Force 1. Some have called it Nike's perfect white sneaker, though it also comes in black. Designed in the early '80s as a basketball shoe inspired by hiking boots, Complex reports the Air Force 1 became a symbol of street style across the east coast in the ensuing two decades. The low-rise cut launched sometime in the 90s, and became popular among among athletes, rappers and street style aficionados.

Today, it's a unicorn shoe of sorts that's equal parts timeless and trendy and truly can be worn with any outfit from formal wear to workout clothes. They come in men's 6/women's 7.5 to men's 18/women's 19.5.
$110 at Nike$127.96+ at Amazon
8
G.H. Bass
G.H. Bass Weejuns penny loafers
In 1936, G.H. Bass created the Weejun men's penny loafer, a leather dress shoe that was endearingly wearable and not too fancy or stuffy. Though the original Weejun was a "men's" shoe, it soon became beloved by women, who would order a pair two sizes down. In the following years, a women's version was created, boasting the same exact silhouette in smaller sizes. To this day it's a class choice for both formal events (like fancy Italian weddings featured in "Vogue") and more casual, dressed-down looks.

You can find Weejuns in a plethora of colors and styles, but the original comes in black and burgundy in standard and wide widths in women's 5-11 and men's 6.5-13.
Women's: $155 at G.H. BassMen's: $155 at G.H. BassMen's: $155 at Nordstrom
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

WalkingPad folding treadmill

Desk Treadmills That Will Help You Step Up Your Work Setup

shoppingAmazonShoesfallsneakers

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

The Risk Factors For A Blood Clot Are More Common Than You Think

Food & Drink

Instagram’s Top 11 Recipes From August (Including A Pie For The Laziest Bakers)

Travel

8 Mistakes People Make When Buying Travel Insurance

Parenting

This Breastfeeding Condition Makes Moms Feel Dread, Disgust And Despair

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In September

Home & Living

25 Tweets About The Things We Were Conditioned To Worry About As Kids

Travel

The Rudest Things You Can Do On A Group Trips

Style & Beauty

How Safe Are Lash Lifts? Here's What Experts Want You To Know

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In September

Shopping

37 Kitchen Products With Huge Cult Followings

Shopping

Everything You Need To Know About Clothing Rental Services – And The Best Ones To Subscribe To

Shopping

The Best Bed Sheets For Every Type Of Sleeper

Wellness

6 Signs You’re Grinding Your Teeth At Night (And What To Do About It)

Work/Life

Do You Want To 'Boomerang' At Work? If So, Join The Club

Shopping

12 Simple Products That Will Make Meal Prep So Much Easier

Shopping

Here Are Some Of The Best Bronzers For Deeper Skin Tones

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Buddy Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Home & Living

This New Legal Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Here's How Quickly You Can Get Infected With BA.5 After An Exposure

Shopping

33 Things For Anyone Who Lives In An Old House

Style & Beauty

Do You Really Have To Cut Out Dairy If You Want Clear Skin? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

35 Ridiculously Effective Kitchen Products Under $25

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You These Labor Day Sale Splurges Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

Naomi Osaka’s Skincare Brand Is At Walmart, And It's Highly Rated

Shopping

Labor Day Is (Almost) Here And We Rounded Up All The Best Deals

Shopping

23 Smart Ways To Organize Things If You're Starting To Feel Bombarded By Clutter

Work/Life

Research Shows Not Wanting To Hire Virgos Is A Thing That Actually Happens

Parenting

Thinking Of Looking Up Your Kid's Teacher's Instagram Profile? Read This First.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

We're Getting COVID Boosters That Target Omicron. Here's What To Know.

Shopping

38 Things To Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

Style & Beauty

Wearing Socks To Bed Can Help You Sleep Better: Fact Or Fiction?

Shopping

Yes, We’re Shopping For Wedding-Guest Dresses At Walmart

Shopping

These Desk Treadmills Can Actually Make You Healthier While You Work

Shopping

The Luxurious Sleeping Mat That Changed How I Feel About Camping Is On Sale

Money

What If You Just Paid Off (Or Paid Down) Your Federal Student Loans?

Wellness

6 Signs Of Heart Problems That Have Nothing To Do With Chest Pain

Shopping

Don't Be Intimidated By Buying A Generator. You May Find Yourself Really Needing One.

Food & Drink

How Safe Is It To Eat Runny Egg Yolks? And Should Kids Avoid Them?