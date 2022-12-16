If you’ve been enjoying the new hit Netflix show “Wednesday,” then we have some important news for you: Now is your last chance to stream “Addams Family Values” on the platform.

Nearly 100 titles are joining the streaming service in January, but at least 14 are set to depart, including Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1993 film about everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky family.

When “Addams Family Values” leaves at the end of the month, the 2008 movie “Rambo” and 2019’s “Rambo: Last Blood” will depart as well. The same goes for another action movie, “Battle: Los Angeles” (2011).

Paramount Pictures via Getty Images "Addams Family Values" on Netflix.

Before January is over, subscribers will also say goodbye to the 2015 Academy Award-nominated biopic “Steve Jobs” (leaving Jan. 15) and the 2017 adaptation of the late ’70s and early ’80s crime show “CHiPs” (leaving Jan. 12).

As for shows, all three seasons of the Renaissance-era drama “The Borgias” will be gone from the streaming service on Jan. 31. The five seasons of the zombie apocalypse series “Z Nation” won’t be available after Jan. 26.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix in January below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Jan. 6

“Bulletproof 2”

Jan. 8

“L.A.’s Finest” (Seasons 1-2)

Jan. 12

“CHiPs”

Jan. 15

“Steve Jobs”

Jan. 17

“Yummy Mummies” (Season 1)

Jan. 26

“Z Nation” (Seasons 1-5)

Jan. 29

“She’s Funny That Way”

Jan. 31

“Addams Family Values”

“Battle: Los Angeles”

“Love Jacked”

“Newness”

“Rambo”

“Rambo: Last Blood”