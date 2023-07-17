MSNBC Panel Bashes George Santos Over His 'Idiotic' Rosa Parks Remark

The comparison comes after Santos’ appearance on a conservative podcast last week where he ripped Parks while criticizing comments made by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) earlier this year.

“The man goes to the State of the Union of the United States wearing a Ukraine lapel pin and tells me – a Latino gay man – that I shouldn’t sit in the front, that I should be in the back,” said Santos, who plead not guilty to 13 federal charges tied to fraud and money laundering.

“Well guess what, Rosa Parks didn’t sit in the back and neither am I going to sit in the back.”

Basil Smikle Jr., a political strategist and director of Hunter College’s Public Policy program, joined Boston Globe columnist Renée Graham to critique “idiotic” Santos as part of the panel on Jonathan Capehart’s “The Sunday Show.”

“It’s idiotic, I can’t even begin to express how painful it is to listen to something like that,” Smikle said.

“But I would say that the danger in him making those comments and then, quite frankly, other Republican leaders make these similar comments, is that the intent with their audience is essentially to diminish the transformative power of civil rights leaders by essentially lifting up their political kleptocracy.”

Smikle added that Santos, who intends to run for reelection in 2024, stole the election through his lies and his comparison to Parks “diminishes the power of Black leaders.”

Graham went on to acknowledge that Santos is right in noting that Parks didn’t sit in the back of the bus before.

“You know what else she didn’t do? She didn’t lie about every aspect of her life,” Graham said.