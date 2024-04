34 Beauty Products So Good They’ll Instantly Earn A Permanent Spot In Your Rotation

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne,Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, andAfter using it for a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!: "I stumbled upon this product on Instagram, andBut my skin texture had been rough, my tone had been uneven, and I was willing to try something new. I wish I had taken some before and after photos.It is lightweight, and you only have to use a small amount. I’ve already told all of my friends that they need to order it! 10/10 would recommend!" — Kelsey