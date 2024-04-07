ShoppingBeautyskin care

34 Beauty Products So Good They’ll Instantly Earn A Permanent Spot In Your Rotation

This $5 boosting lash primer is about to be your secret weapon.
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles are still there, but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend it to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." — HeartsUnfold
$9.99 at Amazon
A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.

Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients.

Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery, and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo, as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever."Diane J. Huff
$10.76 at Amazon
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Hello, that is my face above because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews, and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic or continue applying for longer lashes each time.

Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5, you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
$4.99 at Amazon
Plus Essence's Volume Booster Lash Primer
Just be sure to wait thirty seconds after application to layer your mascara to get the full effect!

Promising review: "Saw this primer recommended on TikToks and they were right. Let it dry before mascara application, and it does wonders. Adds volume! Stays all day." — JC
$4.99 at Amazon
Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Base
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" — Melissa Mae

"Saw this used by a makeup artist on TikTok giving a tutorial for women over 40. Totally changed how my eyeshadow works. No clumping or crease lines!" — wo1995
$11.19 at Amazon
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it for a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!

Promising review: "I stumbled upon this product on Instagram, and like most people who see products heavily marketed, I was skeptical. But my skin texture had been rough, my tone had been uneven, and I was willing to try something new. I wish I had taken some before and after photos. Within DAYS, my skin started to feel so much smoother/even, and I wasn’t even putting my normal face lotion/night cream on it in addition to the mucin. It is lightweight, and you only have to use a small amount. I’ve already told all of my friends that they need to order it! 10/10 would recommend!" — Kelsey
$17 at Amazon
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.

Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.

Promising review: "I was skeptical about this but I love it. I have sensitive skin, and when I use it, I don't feel like my face gets irritated or red. It goes on so smoothly and very well under makeup. My face looks so plump and feels soft. Definitely recommend." — MO
$16 at Amazon
E.l.f.'s new sheer tint moisturizing "Squeeze Me" lip balm
Promising review: "I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name. They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" — Jax
$4 at Amazon
A pack of the internet-beloved Mighty Patch Pimple Spot Treatment
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" — Kiara Galloway
$10.77 at Amazon
I Dew Care's dry shampoo powder
Check out a TikTok of the dry shampoo in action.

Promising review: "I've had the best results from this dry shampoo than any other. It's a small container, but it lasts a very long time because a little really does go a long way! I also do this the night before so the powdery look goes away by morning and it's more absorbed. You can also add a light oil to your ends and work it up if it feels too dry. There's no scent either, and it is very convenient for travel! This is the only thing that still makes my hair look 'clean' on the no hair wash days!" — Alice
$18 at Amazon
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum
Promising review: "I am very pleasantly surprised with the results of this so far! I'm in my mid-40s and fair-skinned. Sun damage and age spots were starting to take over my complexion. I've tried so many expensive creams, serums, facials, etc, with little results. Decided to try this based on the number of reviews, and I was not disappointed. After less than a week of using this in combo with their morning facial moisturizer with SPF, I already see a noticeable difference. My skin is hydrated, so much softer, and I can actually see the discoloration fading! I am shocked." — KMC
$17.01 at Amazon
A ~weightless~ liquid cream blush
Promising review: "These are so high quality, and I am so happy I took a chance on them. For anyone who is familiar with Korean beauty products, know that these are very high-quality. The formula is very lightweight, the color is water-infused, and when you put the product on, it’s very natural looking. If you came to Amazon to look for a liquid blush, this is the absolute best option for the price you’re paying." — Nyooni
$7.99 at Amazon
A charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising review: "I was quite skeptical of all the hype but decided to try it out anyway. This stuff actually works! Two weeks in and my stubborn blackheads are almost gone, and my skin is much clearer. Holy grail!" — Tmuk
$11.88 at Amazon
A firming eye cream
Promising review: "Incredible product! Still cannot believe what a difference it has made in the lines and wrinkles around my eyes. I use it twice a day and actually use it for my entire face and my neck. My skin feels so soft, and lines are disappearing." — Melissa
$23.99 at Amazon
A pack of cult-favorite Clean Skin Club Clean Towels
Clean Skin Club is a US-based small business specializing in hygienic, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare products.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I saw these on TikTok and bought them. I will be buying more. They are great for my face. Really soft and VERY durable and strong, even when wet. You can wash your face [with it] or just dry your face, either way, it’s the best option." — Sahara
$17.05 at Amazon
A bottle of Nyx matte setting spray
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing, especially for the price. I have very oily skin, and no matter what I used to do, my makeup would get smeared by midday. I bought this, and it made such a big difference. I usually spritz it all over my face after applying foundation and then again after finishing my eyeshadow (before mascara, though). My foundation stays in place and my eyeshadow remains perfect until I take it off at night...no creased or anything. I love this product and hope they never stop making it." — Betchaan
$9.34 at Amazon
E.l.f.'s Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm
Promising review: "E.l.f. has really stepped up their game lately! I was using Farmacy Makeup Meltaway, and I loved it, but it was very expensive. I decided to try the E.l.f brand because of the price, and it's the exact same thing! For $11, you can't go wrong with this product. I wear waterproof mascara, and this makes removing it super easy! My face feels super clean and hydrated after using this product. The product lasts for a good amount of time, too." — Haley McCaulley
$10.05 at Amazon
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!

Promising review: "For the price, I was skeptical, but I just used it yesterday and saw an immediate difference in my hair texture. It felt very shiny and healthy. Even after blow drying, it kept its shiny, healthy texture, and I was very impressed! I don't see any issue with the smell at all. Great for dyed, damaged hair. Will definitely be making a staple in my hair routine." — Lauren Marie
$8.40 at Amazon
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." — Kelsey B.
$9.98 at Amazon
An affordable but delightfully effective lip stain set
Promising review: "The is by far the best lip stain I ever used. It’s super long lasting and it doesn’t come off when eating and drinking." — Barbara
$7.99 at Amazon
A bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Check out a TikTok of the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray in action.

Promising review: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair, and it performed above and beyond my expectations. I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" — Amazon customer
$12+ at Amazon
Tony Moly Watermelon Dew All Over Sugar Polish
Promising review: "The best scrub I've ever used. Very thick scrub, easy to control where it goes because it's so thick. I haven't had any ingrown hairs since I've started using this, and my skin has been so much softer." — Madison
$15.20 at Amazon
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant
First Aid Beauty is a US-based small business that specializes in clean, fragrance-free, cruelty-free personal care products.

Promising review: "I have dealt with this hereditary skin condition my whole life. Aside from some harsh and expensive prescription creams, nothing ever seemed to help very much. I was also skeptical when I felt the product on my fingers at first, worried it would tear up my sensitive skin — but it absolutely did not. Skin was so soft and so much smoother after just one use. Will definitely be buying more of this. Really stunned that it exceeded my expectations. Like a miracle product for my bumpy upper arms and calves. 10/10 absolutely recommend!" — Jessica Campbell
$12 at Amazon
Good Light's Moon Glow Milky Toner
Good Light is a AAPI-, LGBTQIA-owned brand based in Brooklyn that specializes in vegan and cruelty-free personal care products.

My skin was especially sensitive when I first started using this, because I was newer to ~skincare~ at the time and trying to figure out what worked best for me. This is one of the few products I loyally use every single day, applying it right out of the shower and before the rest of my skincare routine. It is very soothing on my face, and I have definitely noticed a reduction in redness around my nose and cheek area over time. I use this in addition to the snail mucin serum, and credit their teamwork to helping even out the tone of my skin and reduce my acne!
$24 at Amazon
Marc Anthony "Grow Long" Leave-In Conditioner spray
This is designed for all hair types. For results, you should apply it to wet or damp hair from root to end, then style as usual without rinsing out.

Promising review: "This stuff is magical! Honestly, it’s the best leave-in conditioner I have ever used on my hair. I have highlighted long blonde hair that frizzes and tangles easily. I have tried every leave-in product, and none has compared to this one. It softens, hydrates, smooths, and leaves my hair looking like I just walked out of a salon! Not to mention it smells divine!" — Penelope
$7.67 at Amazon
Nyx's Pore Filler Targeted Stick
Check out a TikTok of the Nyx Pore Filler in action.

Promising review: "This is a life-changing product for me. I have HUGE visible pores that really age my face, as well as incredibly acne-prone skin that makes me break out from just about every product. I've started to use NYX Pore Filler on my face with some regularity, and it doesn't seem to cause any irritation or breakouts. It does an AMAZING job filling in and smoothing out my face texture. The difference in my skin consistency is astounding. My skin looks so smooth when I use this product. In the photo, I'm using it on just one side of my nose and under the eye area, and the difference is very noticeable (I think!)." — Jenny Penny
$9.99 at Amazon
The Brow Glue, Nyx's extreme hold eyebrow gel
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it: "I wear very little makeup — especially on vacation — but there's something about doing my brows that makes me feel more put together. I recently went on a 12-day trip to the UK, Croatia, Montenegro, and Spain, and traveled carry-on only, so I really had to pare down my toiletries — especially as the airports I traveled through made us condense all of our liquids into a single quart-size bag. This stuff is TINY but does the absolute most! I wouldn't say I have particularly thin or thick brows, but this really zhuzhed them up with next to no effort."

Promising review: "The Boy Brow from Glossier was my ride-or-die eyebrow product for years, but the tubes are so small, and they raised the price so I could no longer justify it. This brow glue is the closest thing I’ve found to it, and it’s half the price! Will definitely repurchase." — Alex
$9.97 at Amazon
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution
Promising review: "I was skeptical about buying this. I shaved my legs, which I had not done so in years (usually trim), and I was literally covered in razor bumps. It was bad. I applied this product, and within 30 minutes, the intense itching went away. I applied it at night, so when I woke up, the bumps reduced. I’m on my second day of following the directions of use, and is working. The razor bumps are there, but A LOT LESS! Recommend this stuff." — Alvaro Pereira
$18.49 at Amazon
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising them. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge, and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use, and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
$6.99 at Amazon
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil
Promising review: "Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra
$9.41 at Amazon
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Promising review: "LOVE, LOVE IT! Whole body!!! Compliments from everyone of how well I smell, and I love the softness of how my skin feels. Please don’t change anything or discontinue. Love, love it!!!!" — Debra Darling
$22+ at Amazon
A box of "Zombie" face masks
Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." — Samantha
$25 at Amazon
Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder
Promising review: "I cannot say enough about this. Three generations have used it in my family. My grandmother used it all the time, so many times I would watch her apply this to her face. Then I started wearing it as soon as I was able to wear makeup (15), then my daughter started wearing it when she could. I hope they never stop making this. It is wonderful." — Cecilia A.
$13.15 at Amazon
A beloved hydrating argan oil hair mask
Arvazallia is a small business that specializes in hair repair and hydration products.

Promising review: "My hair was very dull, no shine at all. I put this on dry hair, waited about 30 minutes (after this first time I’ll do the recommended time), rinsed, and was amazed. Soft, shiny hair after one use. Nothing mends the amount of broken ends I had, but they were less noticeable. I snipped off a couple of inches this morning and I feel human again. No more looking like a plague victim, having people make the sign of the cross and averting their eyes when they see me. This is a miracle in a jar." — nettlehart
$12.95 at Amazon
