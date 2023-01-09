What's Hot

Politics
Republican PartyMarjorie Taylor Greenematt gaetzGeorge SantosNancy Mace

GOP Lawmaker: It Will Be 'Very Difficult' To Work With Fellow Republicans

Rep. Nancy Mace described Rep. Matt Gaetz as a "fraud" and said Rep. George Santos can't be trusted in an interview on "Face the Nation."
Ben Blanchet

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) put her fellow House Republicans on blast after several of her far-right colleagues held the speakership hostage through 15 rounds of voting last week.

In an interview on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Mace called out Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) in particular when asked how she was going to work with this extremist contingent in her party. (See the video below.)

“It’s going to be very difficult. Matt Gaetz is a fraud,” Mace told host Margaret Brennan, noting that Gaetz sent out fundraising emails every time he voted against Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for House speaker last week. (McCarthy eventually won.)

“What you saw last week was a constitutional process diminished by those kinds of political actions. ... I have as many independents and Democrats as I have Republicans in my district. I have to represent everybody. I am concerned that commonsense legislation will not get through to get a vote on the floor.”

The South Carolina Republican has previously called Gaetz a “D-lister” and a “fraud,” and has sparred with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Twitter using a select choice of emojis.

Later in the interview, Mace chimed in on resume-faking Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), telling Brennan it’s “very difficult to work with anyone who cannot be trusted.”

“It is very clear his entire resume and life was manufactured,” she said.

Ben Blanchet

