Nancy Pelosi: House Will Observe Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Anniversary With Vigil, Other Events

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the House of Representatives will observe the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection that took place at the Capitol with several events, including a vigil and reflections of the day from members of Congress.

In a Monday letter to the Democratic Caucus, Pelosi said there will be no House sessions during the first week of January, but members can participate in Jan. 6 commemorations.

Advertisement

.@SpeakerPelosi says the one-year anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection will include "a discussion among historians about the narrative of that day; an opportunity for Members to share their experiences and reflections from that day; and a prayerful vigil in the evening." pic.twitter.com/T5kXXlJWx3 — Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) December 20, 2021

“Already, preparations are underway for a full program of events, including a discussion among historians about the narrative of that day; an opportunity for Members to share their experiences and reflections from that day; and a prayerful vigil in the evening,” Pelosi said in the letter.

Pelosi called the events a “solemn observance” as the nation continues to move forward from arguably one of the darkest days in our democracy’s history. The event will be livestreamed so other lawmakers across the U.S. can participate in their respective districts.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the White House plans on observing the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection that took place at the Capitol. Tom Williams via Getty Images

Since the Jan. 6 attacks, a number of people have been arrested and charged for their role in the insurrection, including Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., a QAnon follower from Hayesville, North Carolina, who was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Dec. 14 after threatening to shoot Pelosi on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

Trump released a statement of his own on Tuesday, again questioning the select committee’s decision to continue investigating the attack and announcing he’ll hold a news conference from Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 6.

Advertisement

As Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing, three retired U.S. Army generals said America could potentially be met with another insurrection or civil war during the 2024 election.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Former Major Gen. Paul Eaton, former Major Gen. Antonio Taguba and former Brig. Gen. Steven Anderson lamented on the number of veterans and service members who were involved in the attack and their willingness to support Trump at all costs.