NCAA Says It 'Unequivocally' Supports Transgender Student-Athletes

“State lawmakers take note: discriminating against trans youth is wrong, against the law, and costly,” the ACLU tweeted.

The announcement comes as dozens of GOP-led states push through legislation limiting transgender athletes from competing in sports. Three such bills passed in March alone, with proponents of the laws claiming they’re needed to ensure fair competition.

But opponents argue that such laws violate Title IX, a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools that receive federal money. Medical experts also say there’s no evidence supporting the necessity of such a ban.

The NCAA’s statement follows comments on CNN on Sunday by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who signed an anti-trans athlete bill last month suggesting the NCAA was aligned with him on the issue. “Even the NCAA requires certain requirements before you can have trans competition,” the governor said when challenged on the state’s bill.

But the NCAA made its position clear Monday, saying its approach is simply to require testosterone suppression treatment for transgender women who wish to compete in women’s sports.