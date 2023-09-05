Ryan Gosling Totally Made His Ken Co-Star Melt While Making ‘Barbie’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

It looks like even other Kens aren’t immune to Ryan Gosling’s charm.

Actor Ncuti Gatwa talked about his swoon-worthy “Barbie” co-star while praising his on-set experience in an interview with Elle magazine out last week.

Gatwa, who played one of the many Kens in “Barbie,” said when he first arrived to shoot the future blockbuster, he “was so nervous I hardly spoke for the first month.”

Advertisement

His nerves certainly didn’t die down after he exchanged looks with Gosling, who played the movie’s main Ken opposite leading Barbie, Margot Robbie.

“There was a time when I was talking to [director Greta Gerwig], and I turned around and Ryan Gosling was looking at me, and his eyes were so blue that I just… fell over,” the “Sex Education” star told Elle. “I just drowned in his eyes.”

Hey, Ken. Ryan Gosling attends the London premiere of "Barbie" on July 12, 2023. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Gatwa said gazing into Gosling’s baby blues was just one of many special moments while making “Barbie,” which he said had “the most kind, empathetic set I’ve ever been on.”

Advertisement

He also did some serious bonding with star “Barbie” Robbie, who got the cast to attend a “Magic Mike” show together.

“We played So Solid Crew and all these old-school garage tunes, then we got to Magic Mike and all screamed our faces off at the incredible dancers,” said Gatwa. “Then we all went to [London nightclub] The Box… The group chat the next day was lit.”

Ncuti Gatwa attends the London premiere of "Barbie" on July 12, 2023. Neil Mockford via Getty Images

In his interview, the new face of “Dr. Who” also talked about refusing to accept any labels, whether it comes to his sexuality or his fashion choices.

“There doesn’t need to be a label,” Gatwa said. “I believe that fully: that’s why I don’t like to label myself – and I don’t owe it to anyone.”

Advertisement

Gatwa, born in Rwanda and immigrated to Scotland as a child, told Elle about a pivotal moment in his journey, remembering a chance encounter with a Rwandan woman at Manchester Pride several years ago.