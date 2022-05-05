Neil Patrick Harris Is Reluctantly 'Uncoupled' And Single In The City On Netflix Series

Everything’s not coming up roses for Neil Patrick Harris in the first teaser for “Uncoupled,” a romantic comedy series due out this summer on Netflix.
Set for a July 29 release, “Uncoupled” follows Michael (Harris), an astute and stylish Manhattanite living the New York dream ― that is, until his husband decides to walk out on their 17-year marriage. Suddenly, the character is forced to confront two of his biggest fears: losing a partner and reentering the singles scene as a gay man in his 40s.
Actors Emerson Brooks, Marcia Gay Harden and Tuc Watkins will appear opposite Harris on the series, though it isn’t fully clear from the teaser exactly what their roles will be. (It looks like Harris and Watkins will at least share bedroom cuddles and a sweet smooch or two, though.)
Based on the first teaser, “Uncoupled” is very much in the vein of “Sex and the City” ― and for good reason. The eight-episode series was co-created by Darren Star, who launched “SATC” back in 1998, and Jeffrey Richman of “Modern Family” and “Frasier.”
Catch the teaser for Netflix’s “Uncoupled” below.
“Uncoupled” is Harris’ first starring television role in nearly three years. From 2017 to 2019, he starred as Count Olaf on Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” Last year, he made a brief but memorable appearance on HBO Max’s “It’s a Sin,” which depicted a group of London-based LGBTQ friends during the peak of the HIV-AIDS crisis in the 1980s and ’90s.
Speaking to Variety’s Marc Malkin last year, the “How I Met Your Mother” star said he was struck by how “the gay-straight spectrum is totally different” among younger people.
“I’ve had good conversations with people in their early 20s who are straight but have fooled around with friends, and that doesn’t weigh heavily on them,” Harris said. “It was fun. They had fun. And now they have a girlfriend, and they are not troubled by it.”
Off screen, Harris remains very much coupled. Last fall, he celebrated the 17th anniversary of his first date with husband David Burtka, whom he married in 2014.