Neil Patrick Harris Is Reluctantly 'Uncoupled' And Single In The City On Netflix Series

“I’ve had good conversations with people in their early 20s who are straight but have fooled around with friends, and that doesn’t weigh heavily on them,” Harris said. “It was fun. They had fun. And now they have a girlfriend, and they are not troubled by it.”

Off screen, Harris remains very much coupled. Last fall, he celebrated the 17th anniversary of his first date with husband David Burtka, whom he married in 2014.