New Movies And Shows On Netflix February 2021

Netflix adds a couple dozen movies to the service this month, including the new Netflix film “Malcolm & Marie,” starring John David Washington and Zendaya.

That movie was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, “Malcolm & Marie” is a “bottle episode” of sorts, with the two leads mostly just hanging in a house together. The plot focuses on a couple talking about past relationships in their nice home. You can watch the trailer below.

Netflix also adds a few movies from the recent past, including “Shutter Island” and “War Dogs.” Seemingly more than a month late, the service brings ”National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” to its offerings on Feb. 1.

But save for “Malcolm & Marie,” this may be the most underwhelming month for Netflix additions in a long while. The service has made a habit of adding roughly 60 movies each month, but this February only gets about half that. Nothing much stands out with the new Netflix Original shows, either.

You’d think that the long dreary stretch of pandemic winter would be the exact moment to be overwhelmed by content to help pass the endless indoor time. Perhaps you can use Netflix’s missed opportunity to check out one of the many, many other streaming services that have debuted as of late.

Netflix "Malcolm & Marie" on Netflix.

Netflix also loses 25 movies this month, including “The Other Guys,” “Easy A” and “GoodFellas.” Watch them while you can!

Check out the full list of arriving and departing movies and shows below.

And if you want to stay informed of everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost Streamline

Arrivals

Feb. 1

“The Bank Job” (2008)

“Beverly Hills Ninja” (1997)

“Eat Pray Love” (2010)

“Inception” (2010)

“Love Daily” (Season 1)

“My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997)

“My Dead Ex” (Season 1)

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

“The Patriot” (2000)

“Rocks” (2019)

“Shutter Island” (2010)

“The Unsetting” (Season 1)

“Zac and Mia” (Seasons 1-2)

“Zathura” (2005)

Feb. 2

“Kid Cosmic” (Netflix Family)

“Mighty Express” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” (Season 2, Netflix Comedy Series)

Feb. 3

“All My Friends Are Dead” (Netflix Film)

“Black Beach” (Netflix Film)

“Firefly Lane” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 5

“Hache” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Invisible City” (Netflix Original)

“The Last Paradiso” (Netflix Film)

“Little Big Women” (Netflix Film)

“Malcolm & Marie” (Netflix Film)

“Space Sweepers” (Netflix Film)

“Strip Down, Rise Up” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 6

“The Sinner: Jamie”

Feb. 8

“iCarly” (Seasons 1-2)

“War Dogs” (2016)

Feb. 10

“Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman” (Netflix Film)

“The World We Make” (2019)

Feb. 11

“Capitani” (Netflix Original)

“Layla Majnun” (Netflix Film)

“Middle of Nowhere” (2012)

“Red Dot” (Netflix Film)

“Squared Love” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 12

“Buried by the Bernards” (Netflix Original)

“Nadiya Bakes” (Netflix Original)

“Hate by Dani Rovira” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“To All The Boys: Always And Forever” (Netflix Film)

“Xico’s Journey” (Netflix Family)

Feb. 13

“Monsoon” (2019)

Feb. 15

“The Crew” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 16

“Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie” (Netflix Family)

“Good Girls” (Season 3)

Feb. 17

“Behind Her Eyes” (Netflix Original)

“Hello, Me!” (Netflix Original)

“MeatEater” (Season 9, Part 2, Netflix Original)

Feb. 18

“Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan” (Netflix Anime)

Feb. 19

“I Care A Lot” (Netflix Film)

“Tribes of Europa” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 20

“Classmates Minus” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 21

“The Conjuring” (2013)

“The Conjuring 2” (2016)

Feb. 23

“Brian Regan: On The Rocks” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“Pelé” (Netflix Documentary)

Feb. 24

“Canine Intervention” (Netflix Original)

“Ginny & Georgia” (Netflix Original)

“Two Sentence Horror Stories” (Season 2)

Feb. 25

“Geez & Ann” (Netflix Film)

“High-Rise Invasion” (Netflix Anime)

Feb. 26

“Bigfoot Family” (Netflix Family)

“Captain Fantastic” (2016)

“Caught by a Wave” (Netflix Film)

“Crazy About Her” (Netflix Film)

“No Escape” (2015)

“Our Idiot Brother” (2011)

TBA

“Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art” (2020)

“Sisyphus” (Netflix Original)

“Vincenzo” (Netflix Original)

Departures

Feb. 4

“Erased” (2012)

Feb. 5

“Lila & Eve” (2015)

“Woody Woodpecker” (2017)

Feb. 7

“Don’t Knock Twice” (2016)

“Swiped” (2018)

Feb. 10

“A Bad Moms Christmas” (2017)

Feb. 11

“The Other Guys” (2010)

Feb. 14

“Alone in Berlin” (2016)

“Hostiles” (2017)

Feb. 16

“Brave Miss World” (Collection 1)

Feb. 19

“Bates Motel” (Seasons 1-5)

Feb. 20

“A Haunted House” (2013)

Feb. 21

“Trespass Against Us” (2016)

Feb. 24

“Dolphin Tale 2” (2014)

Feb. 26

“The Frozen Ground” (2013)

Feb. 28