New Movies And Shows On Netflix And What's Leaving June 2020

Netflix adds a few excitement-worthy movies in June.
Throughout the month, the service adds rewatchable films such as “Zodiac,” “Lady Bird” and “Frost/Nixon.” Netflix will also debut an Original movie called “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” which stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as Eurovision contestants. You can watch a music video from that movie below.
Netflix also has a few Original show highlights, with the addition of a new “Queer Eye” season (set in Philadelphia) and the second season of “The Politician.” The second season of the FX show “Pose” also joins.
Quite a few movies leave throughout the month, including “The King’s Speech,” “Inception” and “Philadelphia.”
See below for the full list of arrivals and departures.
Arrivals
June 1
- “Act of Valor”
- “All Dogs Go to Heaven”
- “Bad News Bears”
- “Cape Fear”
- “Casper”
- “Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card”
- “Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card”
- “Clueless”
- “Cocomelon” (Season 1)
- “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”
- “The Healer”
- “Inside Man”
- “Lust, Caution”
- “Observe and Report”
- “Priest”
- “The Silence of the Lambs”
- “Starship Troopers”
- “The Boy”
- “The Car” (1977)
- “The Disaster Artist”
- “The Help”
- “The Lake House”
- “The Queen”
- “Twister”
- “V for Vendetta”
- “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”
- “West Side Story”
- “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan”
- “Zodiac”
June 2
- “Alone” (Season 6)
- “Fuller House” (The Farewell Season, Netflix Original)
- “Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On” (Season 1)
- “True: Rainbow Rescue” (Netflix Family)
June 3
- “Killing Gunther”
- “Lady Bird”
- “Spelling the Dream” (Netflix Documentary)
June 4
- “Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga” (Netflix Anime)
- “Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu?” (Netflix Original)
June 5
- “13 Reasons Why” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
- “Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai” (Netflix Film)
- “Hannibal” (Season 1-3)
- “The Last Days of American Crime” (Netflix Film)
- “Queer Eye” (Season 5, Netflix Original)
June 6
- “Queen of the South” (Season 4)
June 7
- “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” (Volume 6, New Episodes Weekly, Netflix Original)
June 8
- “Before I Fall”
June 10
- “Curon” (Netflix Original)
- “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (Season 5)
- “Lenox Hill” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Middle Men”
- “My Mister” (Season 1)
- “Reality Z” (Netflix Original)
June 11
- “Pose” (Season 2)
June 12
- “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix Film)
- “Dating Around” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “F is for Family” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
- “Jo Koy: In His Elements” (Netflix Comedy Special)
- “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts” (Season 2, Netflix Family)
- “ONE PIECE: Alabasta”
- “ONE PIECE: East Blue”
- “ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island”
- “ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line”
- “Pokémon Journeys: The Series” (Netflix Family)
- “The Search” (Netflix Original)
- “The Woods” (Netflix Original)
June 13
- “Alexa & Katie” (Part 4, Netflix Family)
- “How to Get Away With Murder” (Season 6)
- “Milea”
June 14
- “Marcella” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
June 15
- “Underdogs”
June 16
- “Baby Mama”
- “Charlie St. Cloud”
- “The Darkness”
- “Frost/Nixon”
June 17
- “An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn”
- “Mr. Iglesias” (Part 2, Netflix Original)
June 18
- “A Whisker Away” (Netflix Anime)
- “The Order” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
June 19
- “Babies” (Part 2, Netflix Documentary)
- “Father Soldier Son” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Feel the Beat” (Netflix Film)
- “Floor Is Lava” (Netflix Original)
- “Lost Bullet” (Netflix Film)
- “Girls from Ipanema” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “One-Way To Tomorrow” (Netflix Film)
- “The Politician” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Rhyme Time Town” (Netflix Family)
- “Wasp Network” (Netflix Film)
June 21
- “Goldie”
June 22
- “Dark Skies”
June 23
- “Eric Andre: Legalize Everything” (Netflix Comedy Special)
June 24
- “Athlete A” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Crazy Delicious” (Netflix Original)
- “Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí” (Netflix Film)
June 26
- “Amar y vivir” (Netflix Original)
- “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (Netflix Film)
- “Home Game” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Straight Up”
June 29
- “Bratz: The Movie”
June 30
- “Adú” (Netflix Film)
- “BNA” (Netflix Anime)
- “George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half” (Netflix Comedy Special)
TBA
- “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” (Netflix Original)
- “One Take” (Netflix Film)
- “Roswell, New Mexico” (Season 2)
- “The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story”
Departures
June 1
- “The King’s Speech”
June 3
- “God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness”
June 4
- “A Perfect Man”
June 7
- “Equilibrium”
- “From Paris with Love”
June 9
- “Mad Men” (Season 1-7)
June 10
- “Standoff”
June 11
- “Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell” (Series 1)
June 12
- “Dragonheart”
- “Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer”
- “Dragonheart: A New Beginning”
- “Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire”
June 13
- “Cutie and the Boxer”
June 16
- “The Stanford Prison Experiment”
June 22
- “Tarzan”
- “Tarzan 2”
June 24
- “Avengers: Infinity War”
June 27
- “Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection”
- “Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection”
- “Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection”
June 29
- “The Day My Butt Went Psycho!” (Season 1-2)
June 30
- “21”
- “The Amityville Horror”
- “The Andy Griffith Show” (Season 1-8)
- “Blow”
- “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”
- “Brooklyn’s Finest”
- “Center Stage”
- “Chasing Amy”
- “Cheers” (Season 1-11)
- “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”
- “Chloe”
- “Click”
- “Cloverfield”
- “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”
- “The Duchess”
- “Elizabeth”
- “Elizabeth: The Golden Age”
- “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
- “Ghost Rider”
- “Happyish” (Season 1)
- “Here Alone”
- “Inception”
- “Instructions Not Included”
- “The Invention of Lying”
- “Julie & Julia”
- “Kate & Leopold”
- “Kiss the Girls”
- “The Last Samurai”
- “Limitless” (Season 1)
- “Little Monsters”
- “Mansfield Park”
- “The Mask of Zorro”
- “The Matrix”
- “The Matrix Reloaded”
- “The Matrix Revolutions”
- “Minority Report”
- “Patriot Games”
- “Philadelphia”
- “The Polar Express”
- “Race to Witch Mountain”
- “The Ring”
- “Scary Movie”
- “Sliver”
- “Stuart Little 2”
- “Tremors”
- “Tremors 2: Aftershocks”
- “Tremors 3: Back to Perfection”
- “Tremors 4: The Legend Begins”
- “Tremors 5: Bloodline”
- “What Lies Beneath”
- “Yes Man”