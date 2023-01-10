What's Hot

PoliticsDonald TrumpNew York Daily News

New York Daily News Says Donald Trump's Tax Returns Prove 2 Things

They busted claims often made by the former president, argued the newspaper's editorial board.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

The editorial board of the New York Daily News published a damning analysis of Donald Trump’s recently-released tax returns, saying they only showed the former president was “not so rich or smart” as he has previously bragged.

The returns made public by the House Ways and Means Committee at the end of December ― which confirmed Trump, who’d refused to release them for years, claimed large losses before and throughout his time in office ― proved he is just “a bad businessman who racked up huge losses,” the newspaper’s editors argued in a withering editorial on Monday.

“He’s not such a rich man,” the board said. “His adjusted gross income was negative, mostly from a Net Operating Loss carryover of $105,157,825. He had to pay the IRS $707,123. No wonder the fraud didn’t want Americans to see.”

Read the full editorial here.

