Photos Show World Reacting To New Zealand Terror Attack

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Palestinians perform funeral prayer in absentia for those who lost their lives during twin terror attacks in New Zealand mosques after performing Friday prayer at Masjid al-Aqsa in Jerusalem on March 15, 2019.

A terror attack in New Zealand on Friday left 49 people dead and dozens more injured after a gunman opened fire on worshippers at two mosques in the city of Christchurch.

The gunman livestreamed the attack on Facebook and posted a manifesto that was filled with anti-immigrant, white supremacist and Islamophobic rhetoric.

One man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the attack, while three other suspects are in police custody as authorities try to determine their involvement.

The attack was especially jarring because it targeted Muslims attending weekly Friday prayer, also known as Jummah. Shots were fired at the first site, the Al Noor Mosque, just after 1:30 p.m. Friday, right when worshippers would be gathered for afternoon service. As news of the hateful attack spread across the world, worshippers and supporters alike gathered to pray for the victims and pay their respects, as well as to urge action against terrorism.

See photos of the emotional scenes from across the globe below.