Photos Show World Reacting To New Zealand Terror Attack

After 49 people were killed in a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, people around the world gathered to mourn the tragedy.
By Kimberly Alters and Damon Dahlen
Palestinians perform funeral prayer in absentia for those who lost their lives during twin terror attacks in New Zealand mosq
Palestinians perform funeral prayer in absentia for those who lost their lives during twin terror attacks in New Zealand mosques after performing Friday prayer at Masjid al-Aqsa in Jerusalem on March 15, 2019.

A terror attack in New Zealand on Friday left 49 people dead and dozens more injured after a gunman opened fire on worshippers at two mosques in the city of Christchurch.

The gunman livestreamed the attack on Facebook and posted a manifesto that was filled with anti-immigrant, white supremacist and Islamophobic rhetoric

One man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the attack, while three other suspects are in police custody as authorities try to determine their involvement. 

The attack was especially jarring because it targeted Muslims attending weekly Friday prayer, also known as Jummah. Shots were fired at the first site, the Al Noor Mosque, just after 1:30 p.m. Friday, right when worshippers would be gathered for afternoon service. As news of the hateful attack spread across the world, worshippers and supporters alike gathered to pray for the victims and pay their respects, as well as to urge action against terrorism.

See photos of the emotional scenes from across the globe below.

  • A police officer stands guard during Friday prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, providing extra security after th
    Mohammad Ponir Hossain / Reuters
    A police officer stands guard during Friday prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, providing extra security after the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 15, 2019.
  • Local residents leave floral tributes at Deans Avenue near the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.
    Fiona Goodall via Getty Images
    Local residents leave floral tributes at Deans Avenue near the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.
  • Worshippers pray for victims and families of the Christchurch shootings during an evening vigil a the Lakemba Mosque in Wakem
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Worshippers pray for victims and families of the Christchurch shootings during an evening vigil a the Lakemba Mosque in Wakemba, New South Wales, Australia.
  • Muslims attend a vigil at the East London Mosque for the victims of the New Zealand mosque attacks. Patrols have been increas
    Jack Taylor via Getty Images
    Muslims attend a vigil at the East London Mosque for the victims of the New Zealand mosque attacks. Patrols have been increased after 49 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques in central Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday. 
  • People take part in a vigil at the New Zealand War Memorial on Hyde Park Corner in London. Other members of Britain&rsquo;s r
    Dominic Lipinski/PA/AP
    People take part in a vigil at the New Zealand War Memorial on Hyde Park Corner in London. Other members of Britain’s royal family have followed Queen Elizabeth II in expressing their sadness over the shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand. In a joint statement, Princes William and Harry, together with their spouses, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, said that their hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the mosque shootings.
  • People write messages on a sheet of paper during a gathering to commemorate the victims of an attack on two mosques in New Ze
    LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ via Getty Images
    People write messages on a sheet of paper during a gathering to commemorate the victims of an attack on two mosques in New Zealand at the New Zealander Embassy in Brussels.
  • People perform funeral prayer in absentia for those who lost their lives during twin terror attacks in New Zealand mosques in
    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    People perform funeral prayer in absentia for those who lost their lives during twin terror attacks in New Zealand mosques in Skopje, North Macedonia.
  • Women take part in a demonstration to protest against the Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, following Friday prayers
    Murad Sezer / Reuters
    Women take part in a demonstration to protest against the Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, following Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkey. The placard reads: "Say No to Global Terror!"
  • A man places a support message reading, "The hearts and prayers of Park Avenue Synagogue are with our Muslim brothers and sis
    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    A man places a support message reading, "The hearts and prayers of Park Avenue Synagogue are with our Muslim brothers and sisters" in front of the Islamic Cultural Center in New York, New York.
  • A demonstrator hangs banners from multi-faith group Turn to Love during a vigil at New Zealand House in London.
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
    A demonstrator hangs banners from multi-faith group Turn to Love during a vigil at New Zealand House in London.
  • Protesters demonstrate to denounce the New Zealand mosque attacks at the Fatih mosque in Istanbul, after a symbolic funeral p
    OZAN KOSE via Getty Images
    Protesters demonstrate to denounce the New Zealand mosque attacks at the Fatih mosque in Istanbul, after a symbolic funeral prayer for the victims of the attacks.
  • Young demonstrators hold banners from the multi-faith group Turn to Love&nbsp;during a vigil at New Zealand House in London.
    Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
    Young demonstrators hold banners from the multi-faith group Turn to Love during a vigil at New Zealand House in London.
  • A floral tribute with a card placed by Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is seen outside New Zealand Hou
    Henry Nicholls / Reuters
    A floral tribute with a card placed by Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is seen outside New Zealand House in London.
  • Bangladeshi Muslims protest in Dhaka.
    MUNIR UZ ZAMAN via Getty Images
    Bangladeshi Muslims protest in Dhaka.
  • Flowers are placed on the front steps of the Wellington Masjid mosque in Kilbirnie in Wellington, New Zealand.
    MARTY MELVILLE via Getty Images
    Flowers are placed on the front steps of the Wellington Masjid mosque in Kilbirnie in Wellington, New Zealand.
  • People attend a funeral ceremony in absentia in Duzce, Turkey, for the victims of twin terror attacks on New Zealand mosques.
    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    People attend a funeral ceremony in absentia in Duzce, Turkey, for the victims of twin terror attacks on New Zealand mosques.
