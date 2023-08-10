What's Hot

Newsmax Ends Trump Interview With Super Awkward Disclaimer

The network is currently facing a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Donald Trump’s interview Wednesday night with Eric Bolling on Newsmax came with a surprise ending: a disclaimer.

The former president repeated his debunked claims that the 2020 election was “rigged.”

“I believe I won that election by many, many votes, many, many hundreds of thousands of votes,” he said. “That’s what I think.”

After the interview, Bolling came back on camera with his disclaimer.

“All right, folks, now just to note: Newsmax has accepted the election results as legal and final,” he said.

Trump, in fact, lost the election by some 7 million votes in total, and by 306 to 232 Electoral College votes.

But Newsmax has an additional reason to ensure it gets that message out to viewers: a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems that claims the network’s reporting about the company was false.

Dominion settled its defamation suit with Fox News in the spring for $787 million, but its lawsuit against Newsmax is pending.

