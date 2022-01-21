Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the John Varvatos Villa One Tequila Launch Party on Aug. 29, 2019, in New York City. Craig Barritt via Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now parents.

Both confirmed the happy news in a message posted to their separate Instagram accounts on Friday.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the two wrote in their joint message. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

Chopra recently spoke of the couple’s desire to have children in a Vanity Fair profile published last week.

“They’re a big part of our desire for the future,” the actor said. “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

In another recent interview, Chopra joked that she wanted to have a “cricket team” of kids.

“I do want children, as many as I can have,” she told the U.K.’s Sunday Times before slightly walking back her comment. “A cricket team? I’m not so sure.”

Jonas and Chopra made a notable appearance together at the 2017 Met Gala, though things only became romantic in 2018 after the musician slid into the former Miss World 2000’s DMs.

The two married in December that same year in two lavish wedding ceremonies, which included Chopra wearing a 75-foot veil that five people helped to carry.

Though the couple have been married for years now, Chopra recently sparked divorce rumors in November after she dropped “Jonas” from her Instagram handle.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Fashion Awards 2021 on Nov. 29, 2021 in London, England. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

The famous couple shut down the rumors hours later when Chopra responded to a video of Jonas lifting weights with a flirty comment. Since then, the two have shared several cozy photos of themselves on each of their Instagram accounts.