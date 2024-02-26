Nick Offerman Torches 'Homophobic Hate' About 'The Last Of Us' During Award Speech

At Sunday’s Independent Spirit Awards, actor Nick Offerman called out “homophobic hate” about his episode of “The Last of Us” as he accepted an award for his supporting role in the series.
“Thanks to HBO for having the guts to participate in this storytelling tradition that is truly independent,” he said from the stage. “Stories with guts, that when homophobic hate comes my way and says, ‘Why did you have to make it a gay story?’ We say, ‘Because you ask questions like that.’”
“It’s not a gay story, it’s a love story, you asshole,” he added, prompting a roar of cheers and applause.
Offerman’s performance as Bill in show, set in a post-apocalyptic world gripped by a fungal pandemic, had already won him an Emmy earlier this year for best guest actor in a drama series.
On Sunday, he won in the Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series category.
The episode “Long, Long Time” follows the moving love and survival story of Bill and his partner Frank (Murray Bartlett) after a chance encounter sets off a 20-year romance.
The episode received high acclaim from critics, but was subject to homophobic review-bombing by some viewers. It was watched by 6.4 million viewers on its release date.
Season 2 of “The Last Of Us” is in production with an expected release date in 2025.
Offerman on Sunday bested Bartlett and fellow nominees Billie Eilish (Swarm), Jack Farthing (Rain Dogs), Adina Porter (The Changeling), Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry), Benny Safdie (The Curse), Luke Tennie (Shrinking), Olivia Washington (I’m a Virgo) and Jessica Williams (Shrinking).