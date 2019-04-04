Nipsey Hussle Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder

The man accused of killing rapper and Los Angeles community leader Nipsey Hussle has been charged with murder.

Eric Holder appeared in court Thursday afternoon, where the Los Angeles County district attorney also charged him with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Holder’s attorney Chris Darden entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of his client, who is being held on $5 million bail, according to local station KNX 1070. Darden was one of the prosecutors in the famed O.J. Simpson trial.

JUST IN: From L.A. County D.A.’s office: Suspect in .@NipseyHussle deadly shooting, Eric Holder charged with murder. .@FOXLA pic.twitter.com/4ljD8O0KY9 — Leah Uko (@LeahUko) April 4, 2019

The district attorney’s office also said the criminal complaint includes allegations that Holder, 29, used a firearm and caused great bodily injury and death.

Police arrested Holder earlier this week in relation to the March 31 shooting that killed Hussle, 33, and injured two others in front of Hussle’s clothing shop in the South LA neighborhood of Hyde Park.

Surveillance video of the incident showed Hussle, whose birth name is Ermias Asghedom, outside his shop when a gunman walked up and opened fire on him and two other men. Police allege Holder got into an argument earlier that day before returning with a gun, and then fled the scene in a car.

Police Chief Michel Moore told the Los Angeles Times that officers believe Holder, who goes by the name Fly Mac, is a gang member, but that the March 31 shooting was not gang-related.

The district attorney’s office said Holder could face life in prison if convicted.