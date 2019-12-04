'No Time To Die' Trailer Promises Feisty Farewell To Daniel Craig's 007

That isn’t any ordinary car chase or bridge jump in the “No Time To Die” trailer released Wednesday. Both could be the last for Daniel Craig’s James Bond after the actor confirmed he’s done playing the 007 character.

So watch with proper reverence and enjoy the ride. The two-and-a-half-minute clip touches all the bases: the guns, the gadgets, the romance, the rivalry and a peek at a new villain played by Oscar winner Rami Malek of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“History isn’t kind to men who play God,” Bond warns Malek’s Safin.

One light moment perhaps inadvertently reflects Craig’s relationship to the role. An official asks for his name, and the British superspy responds, “Bond.” Then, seeing he’ll actually have to say the full name as he has done numerous times before, he adds wearily: “James Bond.”

Craig’s suave operative is called out of retirement to rescue a kidnapped scientist in the actor’s fifth and final Bond film. Let’s hope he goes out in style.

“No Time To Die” is scheduled to open in April.