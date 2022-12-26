Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Clearance Sale Has Tons Of Good Deals

Nordstrom has built a loyal following in the last 122 years of doing business, and longtime customers of the department store know that the retailer’s sales are few, far between and always worth waiting for. While regular Nordy shoppers routinely hype the store’s Anniversary Sale and Black Friday sales, the half-yearly sale is another for the books — and lucky for us, it started today.

Now through Jan. 2, Nordstrom will offer savings on apparel, beauty products, home goods and more to clear the way for new deliveries geared toward the arrival of spring. We spotted markdowns from customer-favorite brands like Calvin Klein, Casper, Barefoot Dreams, Living Proof and more. They’re also kicking off the big event with an extra 25% off clearance items.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite finds from the sale.