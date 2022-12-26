Shopping
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Clearance Sale Has Tons Of Good Deals

The beloved department store just launched its biannual clearance event, offering plenty of deals on apparel, home goods and more.

Men’s water-resistant <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63a229b2e4b0aeb2ace8416a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnordstrom-mason-water-resistant-chelsea-boot-men%2F5903836" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Chelsea boot" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63a229b2e4b0aeb2ace8416a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63a229b2e4b0aeb2ace8416a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnordstrom-mason-water-resistant-chelsea-boot-men%2F5903836" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Chelsea boot</a>, Calvin Klein <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63a229b2e4b0aeb2ace8416a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcalvin-klein-3-pack-boxer-briefs%2F5925184" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="boxer brief set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63a229b2e4b0aeb2ace8416a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63a229b2e4b0aeb2ace8416a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcalvin-klein-3-pack-boxer-briefs%2F5925184" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">boxer brief set</a>, Casper down <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63a229b2e4b0aeb2ace8416a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcasper-down-pillow%2F5753213" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pillow" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63a229b2e4b0aeb2ace8416a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63a229b2e4b0aeb2ace8416a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcasper-down-pillow%2F5753213" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">pillow</a>, Living Proof dry shampoo <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63a229b2e4b0aeb2ace8416a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbrilliantly-the-best-set-usd-62-value%2F7109877" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="value set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63a229b2e4b0aeb2ace8416a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63a229b2e4b0aeb2ace8416a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbrilliantly-the-best-set-usd-62-value%2F7109877" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">value set</a>, Barefoot Dreams <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63a229b2e4b0aeb2ace8416a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbarefoot-dreams-cozychic-throw-blanket%2F2838001" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="throw blanket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63a229b2e4b0aeb2ace8416a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63a229b2e4b0aeb2ace8416a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbarefoot-dreams-cozychic-throw-blanket%2F2838001" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">throw blanket</a>
Nordstrom
Men’s water-resistant Chelsea boot, Calvin Klein boxer brief set, Casper down pillow, Living Proof dry shampoo value set, Barefoot Dreams throw blanket

Nordstrom has built a loyal following in the last 122 years of doing business, and longtime customers of the department store know that the retailer’s sales are few, far between and always worth waiting for. While regular Nordy shoppers routinely hype the store’s Anniversary Sale and Black Friday sales, the half-yearly sale is another for the books — and lucky for us, it started today.

Now through Jan. 2, Nordstrom will offer savings on apparel, beauty products, home goods and more to clear the way for new deliveries geared toward the arrival of spring. We spotted markdowns from customer-favorite brands like Calvin Klein, Casper, Barefoot Dreams, Living Proof and more. They’re also kicking off the big event with an extra 25% off clearance items.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite finds from the sale.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman women’s Laguna boot
This stylish brown Chelsea boot boasts a trendy lug sole, pull tabs and generous side gores for ease of wear. It’s available in women’s sizes 5 through 13.
$99 at Nordstrom (originally $170)
2
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams open-front cardigan
Wrap yourself in this lightweight viscose-blend cardigan as you sip your morning coffee or venture outside to walk the dog. It has deep patch pockets and a shawl collar for a vibe that’s both functional and stylish. It’s available in women’s sizes XS through XL.
$125.96 at Nordstrom (originally $188)
3
Nordstrom
Casper down pillow
Casper’s neatly-packaged pillow features a cotton outer shell and ethically-sourced down fill certified by the Responsible Down Standard.
$125.10+ at Nordstrom (originally $139+)
4
Nordstrom
Living Proof dry shampoo value set
Connoisseurs of dry shampoo often cite Living Proof as a favorite formula — but the product’s effectiveness comes at a price. Luckily, Nordstrom is offering a bundle — valued at $62 — featuring the brand’s cult-favorite dry shampoo along with a volumizing texture spray.
$31.20 at Nordstrom (originally $39)
5
Nordstrom
Calvin Klein boxer brief three-pack
You can never have too many of Calvin Klein’s best-selling boxer briefs. Stock up on these breathable, crowd-pleasing cotton shorts while they’re on sale. This three-pack is available in sizes S through XL.
$36.12 at Nordstrom (originally $46)
6
Nordstrom
L.L.Bean waffle robe
This cozy, classic cotton waffle robe from L.L.Bean is sure to stay in heavy rotation throughout the chilly winter months.
$53.40 at Nordstrom (originally $89)
7
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams throw blanket
This deep-pile microfiber blanket boasts the legendary comfort factor that Barefoot Dream is known for, earning it a 4.6-star rating across 520 reviews. “[These blankets] are so soft, lightweight and snuggly!!!!” wrote Chosennickname in a review.
$73.50 at Nordstrom (originally $147)
8
Nordstrom
Nordstrom men’s water-resistant Chelsea boot
This sleek and utterly classic Chelsea boot is constructed from water-resistant leather and equipped with stretchy side gores for easy removal. It’s available in men’s sizes 8 through 13, and in a classic chestnut brown along with the black pictured here.
$59.98 at Nordstrom (originally $119.95)
9
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond cotton-cashmere crewneck sweater
This classic cotton crewneck is blended with cashmere for an extra boost of softness and warmth. It’s available in men’s sizes S through XXL.
$39.99 at Nordstrom (originally $49.50)
10
Nordstrom
Converse fleece-lined leather Chuck Taylor sneakers
Fleece-lined Chucks?! Now I’ve seen everything. With an elegant leather construction and a cozy faux-fur lining, here are a pair of Chuck Taylors that are actually suitable for year-round wear. This unisex style is available in women’s sizes 5 through 13. (To calculate your size in men’s, subtract about 1.5 sizes.)
$45 at Nordstrom (originally $75)
11
Nordstrom
Nordstrom cashmere turtleneck sweater
Available in a slew of pretty colors (in addition to essential neutral shades like black, gray, camel and more) Nordstrom’s semi-sheer turtleneck is made from 100% cashmere and will add an elegant texture to all of your winter outfits. The lightweight composition means you won’t even have to put it away come springtime.
$89.90 at Nordstrom (originally $139)
12
Nordstrom
Ugg men’s Nemel chukka boot
This soft and supportive boot from Ugg is lined with the brand’s signature fleecy interior and rendered with a smooth suede-like finish for a cool and comfortable appearance, and the treaded lug sole will keep you trekking all winter long. Sizing is limited in this colorway.
$89.95 at Nordstrom (originally $140)
