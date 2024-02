An elegantly ribbed pencil skirt that can go from day to night with ease

Available in five colors in sizes XXS–XXL, this beautiful skirt is flying off the shelves so you better snag one quickly. It's the perfect closet staple for work days or a night out on the town. Pair it with a chunky sweater and tights on a chilly day and with sandals and a camisole once it starts to feel more toasty outside. The sleek silhouette is as chic as it gets, while the ribbed detailing ensures a smooth fit that will look fabulous on everyone.: "This knit skirt is soft in feel and rich in color. The length is an excellent pairing for your casual bulky sweater and loafers or more fitted suit jacket and high heel situation. You will be outfitted perfectly because it's a versatile piece. Now ladies, it's a knit so wear your undergarments for the best and smoothest look possible. This skirt is true to size but you still need to wear pantyhose with control or the smoothing garment of your choice. I am tall and curvy and this piece fits the bill for most of my fall fashion affairs." — SDGoJackson