We Combed Nordstrom For 13 Versatile Pieces You'll Wear From Now Until Spring

We even found a pair of workout pants that one reviewer said "look so sharp they can pass for office wear."
Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A ribbed pencil skirt, lightweight cashmere sweater and striped tee from Nordstrom
If there’s one tried-and-true retailer you can always trust, it’s Nordstrom. It’s the place to go whether you’re looking for beauty products, home decor, clothing for the whole family and much more. And since Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring, we’ve been fantasizing about clothing items that can help us usher in a new season — what we in the biz like to call “transitional items” that you can wear now until spring.

Whether you’re looking to round out your winter wardrobe, have your eyes set on warmer weather clothing or simply want to give your closet a bit of a sartorial facelift, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve curated a list of some of the most reviewer-beloved clothing at Nordstrom that you can wear until the weather warms up. It includes kicky jeans, sweet tops, swingy dresses and more, all of which will serve you well for the rest of the year and beyond.

1
Nordstrom
The perfect slightly-retro wide leg jeans that will always be in style
As we all know, a good pair of jeans is the ultimate closet staple. Perfect year-round, these wide-leg jeans are as stylish as they are comfortable. They have a subtle retro vibe that is versatile and will work with all manner of personal aesthetics. They're currently available in sizes 24–32.

Promising review: "Was looking for a pair of 'winter' denims aka ones that aren’t air conditioned by distress holes!! Just tried them on and love them! Great high waist height tucks the tummy just right. The denim feels and looks exactly like classic Levi’s but these have a feminine fit. So many fab looks on Instagram styling wide legs like these… I can’t wait to have fun with that." — cydneblack
$128 at Nordstrom
2
Nordstrom
An on-trend water-resistant bomber jacket with quilted detailing
You'll be living in this water-resistant quilted jacket for months to come. Layer it under your big wool coat during cold months and then wear it on its own once the weather warms up. It's a very on-trend, cool jacket style that we've been spotting everywhere, from Amazon to designer brands. This mid-range price is pretty reasonable for the high-quality design and materials. It's available in four colors and sizes XS–XXL.

Promising review: "Very nice jacket that you can dress up or down with. True to size. I'm 5'8" 180lb (but long arms and legs so I don't look that heavy), and usually wear a 14-16 so I bought an x-large and it's roomy enough to wear a sweater under. I love the side zippers. It's very light weight, reminds me of quilted windbreaker fabric. Nice pockets, and a small zip one on the arm. The style is spot on... Great jacket for vacations aboard. I LOVE it!!!" — KarrrnS
$135.20+ at Nordstrom
3
Nordstrom
The perfect T-shirt for all your layering needs
You can never have enough T-shirts, and this one comes in a variety of cool colors and patterns, from funky to classic. Layer it under a warm cashmere sweater and pair with jeans to ride out the rest of winter, and then on its own with shorts or a skirt once it gets sunny out. It's available in nine colors and patterns in sizes XXS–XXL.

Promising review: "Love this tee! I purchased the black tee with bold pink flowers. It fits true to size, is comfortable, and I just love the pattern. I will wear it a lot this spring." — KGAZ
$49 at Nordstrom
4
Nordstrom
An elegantly ribbed pencil skirt that can go from day to night with ease
Available in five colors in sizes XXS–XXL, this beautiful skirt is flying off the shelves so you better snag one quickly. It's the perfect closet staple for work days or a night out on the town. Pair it with a chunky sweater and tights on a chilly day and with sandals and a camisole once it starts to feel more toasty outside. The sleek silhouette is as chic as it gets, while the ribbed detailing ensures a smooth fit that will look fabulous on everyone.

Promising review: "This knit skirt is soft in feel and rich in color. The length is an excellent pairing for your casual bulky sweater and loafers or more fitted suit jacket and high heel situation. You will be outfitted perfectly because it's a versatile piece. Now ladies, it's a knit so wear your undergarments for the best and smoothest look possible. This skirt is true to size but you still need to wear pantyhose with control or the smoothing garment of your choice. I am tall and curvy and this piece fits the bill for most of my fall fashion affairs." — SDGoJackson
$24.97+ at Nordstrom
5
Nordstrom
A surprisingly refined half-zip sweatshirt
How cozy is this surprisingly refined and elegant sweatshirt? The half-zip detailing gives it a bit of preppy glamour while still being comfy and cozy. Cuddle up under a blanket all winter long in this beauty, and then shake off the cobwebs and layer it on over your workout gear once the weather is nice. It comes in two colors in sizes S–XL. it's on the pricey side for a sweatshirt, but the quality and timeless silhouette is well worth it.

Promising review: "I cannot express how soft and cozy a sweatshirt is an yet so flattering at the same time. It feels chic but so comfortable. Win-win!" — lmack214
$138 at Nordstrom
6
Nordstrom
A pair of tapered athletic pants that somehow work for the gym and the office
Don't you love a sweatpant that looks like real pants? These Sweaty Betty cuties really split the difference between cozy joggers and chic trousers beautifully. They're versatile enough to wear in all kinds of situations, from a day spent lounging at home to hitting the town or even while traveling. You'll want to live in them all year long. They're available in two colors in sizes XS–XXL.

Promising review: "I don't usually leave reviews on purchases, but these pants deserve a glowing review. I bought them for those days when I want to go to the gym before coming into the office and have no time or place to change. They look so sharp they can pass for office wear, yet they are extremely comfortable, great for a workout and will be perfect for travel too. For a reference - I am between US size 6 and 8, tried both Small and Medium, Small looks perfect." — Waggsie
$118 at Nordstrom
7
Nordstrom
A classic and cozy cashmere v-neck sweater
It doesn't get much better than cashmere, and a good cashmere sweater is always worth the investment. The timeless v-neck and casual silhouette make this one a highly versatile item of clothing, great for layering over blouses, tees and even pajamas for a sophisticated night in. It's available in nine colors and sizes XXS–XXL. Take advantage while certain colors are on sale!

Promising review: "It is a dry soft, very cute. Not very tight, so size down if you want a closer fit. Looks great with a necklace. Reasonably warm, but not so much it's bad inside." — Sojo0
$74.50+ at Nordstrom
8
Nordstrom
A romantic and timeless tiered cotton midi dress
This dress might look a bit summery, but hear me out: How adorable would it look with a super chunky knit sweater, colorful tights and a cool pair of boots? With a bit of creative styling, it's more versatile than initially meets the eye — and reviewers are overwhelmingly impressed with the fit and the price. You can get it in three colors in sizes XS–XL.

Promising review: "Love this dress! Fit is perfect and the straps are adjustable!! And the price…can’t beat it!!" — Jana
$39 at Nordstrom
9
Nordstrom
A relaxed long-sleeved T-shirt that's as soft as can be
There's something so cozy and also chic about a slub tee, and this long-sleeve version is great for all kinds of situations. Use it as an easy layering piece when it's chilly out or on its own with a pair of jeans once the flowers start to bloom. Either way, it's a must-have closet staple. You can get it in a range of colors in sizes XS–XXL.

Promising review: "This is very nice tee shirt. The cotton fabric is a little on the light side for this time of year, but overall ok. It definitely runs BiG though! Size down for sure. I'm usually a medium but it was swimming on me. I'm returning it for a small hopefully that will fit me better. The grey is a wonderful color kind of a blue/grey. My eyes are blue and my hair is now white with some of my natural black hair color so this grey color looks wonderful! Hope this review helps." — Bigmama4ever
$45 at Nordstrom
10
Nordstrom
An office-ready sweater dress that's versatile enough to wear daily
There's no such thing as too many LBDs, and this one will go nicely with the rest of your collection, regardless of aesthetic. It has a swingy skirt and fitted top with a tie waist that helps accentuate and define the silhouette. It's available in two colors in sizes XS–XXL. Picture yourself ensconced in a big winter coat with tights and a pair of pumps in the cold weather and a light trench and sweet flats come spring. It's more versatile than you might think.

Promising review: "I love the fit and style of this dress. It is simple and elegant and can be dressed up or down. It’s lightweight and the spruce green color is rich and gorgeous." — jbird61
$96.60 at Nordstrom
11
Nordstrom
A pair of polished crepe pants that are currently on sale
A good pair of black trousers will go a long way, whether you need a new outfit for the office or simply want a pair of pants that can be dressed up or down. They are also available in white if you like to live dangerously and are ready to look springier, both in sizes 0–16. Pair them with a chic blouse and blazer or an easy T-shirt and denim jacket. Either way, they're sure to be a year-round staple.

Promising review: "Finding work clothes has become more and more difficult during the pandemic. There are very few choices for suiting but my job requires that I own at least a couple of classics. I was so grateful to find these pants! They fit perfect and make my back side look awesome. They are true to size. I wouldn't size down like the description says. And they are perfect with a classic heal. Plus, the price is perfect! The black is rich and not faded." — DuckLawyer
$65.40+ at Nordstrom
12
Nordstrom
A puff-sleeve sweater that will go with everything in your closet
This stylish sweater features a cute cable-like design and slightly cropped billowing sleeves that add a whole lot of visual interest. Pair it with warm layers and trousers in the winter and a skirt come spring; either way, you'll be living in it for a long time to come. It's currently available in three colors in sizes XL and XXL.

Promising review: "Purchased in black and was beyond ecstatic. It is soft, comfortable, looks and feel expensive. I am 5’2, 34d and 120/125 and this sweater fit classy but had a nice shape. I now need comfort and style in my wardrobe and I couldn’t take it off. Paired with Mother jeans and perfect fall outfit." — Lovethemtns
$36.97 at Nordstrom
13
Nordstrom
A designer-lookalike cozy plaid shacket
I love a good shacket, and this one looks very similar to a designer option I've been eyeing but at a fraction of the price. It has a classic chore jacket silhouette and is the perfect layering piece. It's made with cozy fleece fabric that feels as good as it looks. You can pair it with a crop top and shorts in the spring or use it to bundle up the rest of winter. You can get it in XS if you hurry, there's only one left!

Promising review: "BUY IT! super soft and cozy!Best shacket ever! So comfortable and cozy! Excellent quality and perfect oversized fit. I wish I would have purchased multiple colors!" — Gpm90
$22.50 at Nordstrom

