Nordstrom A ribbed pencil skirt, lightweight cashmere sweater and striped tee from Nordstrom

If there’s one tried-and-true retailer you can always trust, it’s Nordstrom. It’s the place to go whether you’re looking for beauty products, home decor, clothing for the whole family and much more. And since Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring, we’ve been fantasizing about clothing items that can help us usher in a new season — what we in the biz like to call “transitional items” that you can wear now until spring.

Whether you’re looking to round out your winter wardrobe, have your eyes set on warmer weather clothing or simply want to give your closet a bit of a sartorial facelift, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve curated a list of some of the most reviewer-beloved clothing at Nordstrom that you can wear until the weather warms up. It includes kicky jeans, sweet tops, swingy dresses and more, all of which will serve you well for the rest of the year and beyond.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.