Santa Claus Is Basically Donald Trump In This Holiday Ad

Santa Claus is a red hat-wearing, Twitter-ranting, climate crisis-denying, self-confessed “angry white man” in a new holiday ad for the Norwegian postal service.

Sound familiar?

President Donald Trump Father Christmas complains on a psychiatrist’s couch about feeling “out of date” and “old-fashioned” in the two-minute spot.

He bemoans the efficiency of the Norwegian postal service that he claims is putting him out of business in the therapy session.

But it’s cut alongside flashbacks of his past inappropriate behavior.

Santa also dictates angry tweets to an elfin aide ― resembling Trump’s attacks on and attempts to block funding to the U.S. Postal Service before the 2020 election.

The commercial ends, however, with a knock at the door that offers some hope.

