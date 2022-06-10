Wellness

The Most Common Questions About The Novavax COVID Vaccine, Answered

How is the shot different from Pfizer, Moderna and J&J? Does it work against new variants? Here's what to know.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Thanks to COVID-19 vaccines, we’ve been able to see loved ones more often with less fear and experience less intense symptoms. However, the pandemic is far from over, with cases continuing to spike in large waves, people dealing with long COVID and more.

As scientists and health experts continue to learn how to fight the virus, more treatment and prevention methods are becoming available ― including additional vaccines. This week, a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine. Should it get the green light from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the shot could be cleared for emergency authorization use in the coming days.

So why is a new shot being authorized when there are millions of unused COVID vaccines expiring on shelves? Will this new vaccine move the needle in the pandemic?

Here’s what experts think about it and everything else you need to know:

How does the Novavax vaccine work compared to the other vaccines?

Unlike the Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines — the first two which are mRNA-based, and the latter of which is viral vector-based — Novavax’s is protein-based.

Novavax’s COVID-19 shot “is a technology commonly used in most other vaccines, such as flu, hepatitis B and shingles,” said Dr. Mahdee Sobhanie, an infectious diseases physician at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “The protein, which is selected in this case for the Novavax vaccine, is the spike protein found in COVID-19.”

When your body recognizes the protein, it prepares to fight it. “The person’s immune system does the rest by recognizing the foreign (i.e., nonhuman) protein and producing antibodies to block it,” explained Dr. David Diemert, the clinical director of George Washington University’s Vaccine Research Unit.

The Novavax vaccine also has an adjuvant, or additive, that helps increase the immune response to the protein, according to Diemert. He called it more of a “traditional” vaccine since some older vaccines are also protein-based.

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is a two-shot regimen given 21 days apart. As far as boosters go, Sobhanie said he’s not sure if one will be needed to fight against future variants or not, given the limited data.

Diemert believes a booster may be needed. “Based on the decrease in antibody levels over time after the two injections of the Novavax vaccine, and the appearance of new variants, it is possible that booster doses will be needed to maintain immunity,” he said.

Is the Novavax vaccine effective at fighting off COVID and does it work better than other ones that are already available?

According to 2021 data, prior to the omicron variant becoming the dominant strain, Pfizer was about 95% effective in protecting people from symptomatic COVID-19 after they first get the shots; Moderna was 94.1% effective and J&J was 66% effective. (As we now know, the vaccines have been less effective against omicron at preventing symptomatic disease, and the antibodies gained from the shots do wane over time. A booster increases our protection. All the vaccines drastically reduce the risk of severe disease and death.)

When tested last year, Novavax was 90.4% effective in protecting people against symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% effective in protecting people against moderate to severe COVID-19 after people got the shots. So, the number is slightly lower for mild COVID-19 cases — but not one to be ignored, especially with the benefits we’ll discuss in a bit.

“Novavax has been used in other parts of the world and has emergency use authorization from both the European Union and World Health Organization,” Sobhanie added.

But can it protect us against new variants, like omicron, and its subvariants like BA.2 and BA.4? Experts are still gathering information there. “Those trials were mostly done before the appearance of the delta and omicron variants, so the efficacy against those isn’t known,” Diemert explained.

Experts break down everything you need to know about Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.
SOPA Images via Getty Images
Experts break down everything you need to know about Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

What are the side effects of the Novavax COVID vaccine?

The side effects — which are relatively mild, according to Sobhanie — mostly include injection site pain, fatigue, headaches and muscle pain.

“The FDA released data that there were five cases of myocarditis, which occurred in patients who received the Novavax vaccine during the clinical trials, four of which occurred within 20 days of vaccination,” he said.

However, the biggest risk of myocarditis comes from getting COVID-19 itself. (Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle, which can impact the heart’s ability to pump blood.)

Both experts said there aren’t any risks other than these potential side effects. “None of these were severe or resulted in any permanent harm,” Diemert added.

How do experts feel about the Novavax vaccine? How can it help us all?

Most experts don’t see a problem. “The technology used to manufacture this vaccine is nothing new, and has been used in other vaccines which people have received,” Sobhanie said. “I believe it provides an additional choice for people … who may be hesitant to receive the mRNA-based vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson. … The side effect profile is similar to the mRNA-based ones.”

Diemert also said he “fully support[s]” the panel’s recommendation to authorize the vaccine. “From the clinical trials conducted to date, the vaccine has been shown to be safe, well-tolerated and as effective as the currently approved/authorized vaccines against the earlier versions/variants of the virus.”

He named three benefits of the Novavax vaccine: It was made through a more “traditional,” tried-and-true route (so people may be less hesitant to take it), it doesn’t have to be frozen like other vaccines, and it’s yet another tool for preventing more or stronger COVID-19 cases.

These are all crucial, especially since global distribution of vaccines is low. Novavax, with its easier storage method, may help to fill that gap.

When will it be available? Can kids get it?

It’s hard to give a specific date; the FDA and the CDC still need to officially sign off before the vaccine can be administered. It could be as early as next week.

There’s no info out yet about whether the Novavax vaccine is safe for young children, but Diemert said studies show similar results for safety, immune response and efficacy in people ages 12 to 18 years old as it does for adults.

Ultimately, more vaccines are a good thing ― as long as people are continuously urged to take them.

Experts are still learning about COVID-19. The information in this story is what was known or available as of publication, but guidance can change as scientists discover more about the virus. Please check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the most updated recommendations.

Popular in the Community

CoronavirusCOVID-19VaccineNovavax

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

Drowning Doesn’t Look Like Drowning On TV. There Are Subtle Signs To Watch For.

Food & Drink

Nutritionists Rank The Best And Worst Hot Dogs At The Grocery Store

Home & Living

7 Mistakes People Make At Music Festivals

Travel

5 Hacks For Getting Into Airport Lounges For Cheap

Food & Drink

Sriracha Hot Sauce Maker Warns Of Shortage This Summer

Food & Drink

The Best Dipping Sauces For French Fries That Aren't Ketchup

Style & Beauty

If You Groom A Summer Beard Correctly, It Can Actually Keep You Cool

Shopping

This Wall Mounted Bike Storage Will Help You Reclaim Precious Floor Space

Shopping

36 Low-Maintenance Items That'll Have You Looking Stylish In Seconds

Shopping

Shield Your Skin With These Stylish, Sun Protective Clothing Items

Shopping

Portable Waterproof Speakers For Bringing The Party Poolside

Shopping

Breville's Top-Rated Countertop Convection Oven Is On Sale Right Now

Shopping

This $10 Mosquito Repellent Gets 5 Stars From Me (And Over 2,000 Amazon Reviewers)

Shopping

The Best At-Home Cold Brew Makers, According To Baristas

Food & Drink

Jake Cohen: Being Gay And Being Jewish Have Dictated My Career

Shopping

41 Reviewer-Beloved Personal Care Products That Will Make Your Life A Little Easier

Parenting

16 Relatable Tweets About Prince Louis From Parents Who've Been There

Parenting

What Is Gentle Parenting? Here's What You Need To Know

Wellness

25 Tweets About Explaining Our Coughs In The Age Of COVID

Food & Drink

The Best Foods To Eat If You're Hungry In The Middle Of The Night

Shopping

This Internet-Favorite Pan Quickly Sold Out, But It's Back Today

Shopping

How To Keep Under-Eye Concealer From Creasing, According To Makeup Artists

Shopping

You'll Thank Yourself A Bunch For Packing These 37 Travel Products

Shopping

A Rainbow Striped Tee Like Harry Styles’ Will Inject Some Color Into Your Summer Wardrobe

Style & Beauty

Men, Here's How To Solve All Your Summer Chafing Issues

Home & Living

This Hit Sports Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Minimal Diaper Bags That You Won't Be Embarrassed To Carry

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Denver

Work/Life

This Woman's Viral Argument For Marriage As A Career Has The Internet All Riled Up

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

In A Battle Of Famous Scrambled Eggs, Which Chef's Technique Is The Best?

Shopping

Travel Like An Actual Professional With These Flight Attendant-Approved Suitcases And Bags

Style & Beauty

The Important Body Part You’re Probably Missing When You Apply Sunscreen

Shopping

These Sports Bras Will Do Double Duty As Tops This Summer

Relationships

The Rudest Things You Can Do At The Dog Park

Travel

What You Should Know About CLEAR, Global Entry And TSA PreCheck

Work/Life

Google Has A New Job Interview Practice Tool You Should Try ASAP

Wellness

Is COVID-19 Rebound Dangerous? Here's What To Expect, According To Doctors.

Shopping

This $10 Tool Relieves Bug Bites On The Go

Food & Drink

‘Knowing How To Cook Was Actually My Lifesaver In Jail’