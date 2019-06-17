O.J. Simpson Posts Bizarre Video About Khloe Kardashian: 'She's Not Mine'

O.J. Simpson announced over Twitter that no, he is not Khloe Kardashian’s father.

“Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly,” says Simpson at the start of a two-minute video shared on Father’s Day, just days after the 25th anniversary of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. The former NFL star was tried for the deaths and found not guilty.

Simpson says in the video that he wants to “go off-topic” from sports and talk about something else.

“Bob Kardashian was like a brother to me, he was a great guy,” said Simpson, referring to his friend and defense lawyer in the 1995 murder trial. Robert Kardashian was married to Kris Jenner before they split in 1991. Together they had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob.

Simpson then goes on a tangent about Robert’s marriage to Kris Jenner and whether or not he is Khloe’s father.

The 71-year-old says that, “never ― and I want to stress never ― in any way, shape or form had I ever had an interest in Kris, romantically or sexually” and that he “never got any indication that [Kris] had any interest in me.”

He then added: “Khloe, like all the girls I’m very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here, but the simple facts of the matter is she’s not mine.”

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

Representatives for the Kardashians did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the video.

Khloe’s paternity has been a topic of discussion over the years, with many speculating that Robert isn’t her biological father. However, many of those rumors came to rest in 2018 when she and her sisters took 23andMe tests and discussed the results on an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

In the episode, both Kourtney and Khloe had Middle Eastern and European roots.

“58% European, 41.6% Middle Eastern,” says Khloe at one point in the episode, leading Kourtney to quip: “You are my sister! If you weren’t Middle Eastern at all, we would be in big trouble.”

It’s unclear as to why Simpson chose this moment to randomly announce that he’s not Khloe’s father.