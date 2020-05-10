'Blessed' Olivia Jade Calls Lori Loughlin Her 'Best Friend' In Mother's Day Post

Both of the “Full House” alum’s daughters sent sweet messages Loughlin’s way on Sunday. Olivia Jade, 20, shared a black-and-white throwback photo of the two in happier times on Instagram.

“You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job,” the YouTuber wrote in the post. “You are one of a kind. I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me . I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom. ❤️ I LOVE YOU.”

Loughlin’s other daughter, 21-year-old Isabella Rose, paid tribute to her mom with a heartfelt caption of her own.

“The strength mothers’ have is unparalleled, I think they might be the closest thing we have to superheroes,” she wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day Mama, I love you. I’m so proud to be your daughter today & everyday.”

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits using a now-infamous falsified resume.

The couple has pleaded not guilty, claiming they believed the payments were legitimate donations to the college.

On Friday, Loughlin lost a bid to have the charges in her criminal case — which include bribery, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud — dismissed. She was first charged in March 2019.

The couple, as well as several other parents, had argued that federal agents entrapped them in the bribery scam by having Singer “bend the truth” in his recorded conversations, according to court documents.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Lori Loughlin, center, poses with daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, left, and Isabella Rose Giannulli in 2019.

Judge Nathaniel Gorton, however, determined that authorities did not fabricate evidence and that “the government has not lied to or misled the court.”

“To the extent the defendants are dissatisfied with Singer’s purported denials of any wrongdoing in connection with his rehearsed telephone calls, they will have ample opportunity to cross examine him if and when he testifies at trial,” Gorton wrote.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli are expected to face trial later this year, along with six other parents.

The sisters, however, are not charged in the scandal. Olivia Jade returned to YouTube in December with a beauty tutorial.