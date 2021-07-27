Olympic Diver Tom Daley Knitted Special Accessory For Gold Medal

Just call him a Union Jack of all trades.

Olympic diver Tom Daley of Great Britain got crafty after winning gold Monday in the men’s synchronized 10-meter platform event alongside his diving partner Matty Lee. On Tuesday, Daley showed off something special he’d knitted to protect the first gold medal of his Olympic career.

“This morning I made a little cozy for my medal to stop it from getting scratched,” he said with a laugh on Instagram.

The little knitted pocket boasts Great Britain’s Union Jack on one side and the Japanese flag on the other to commemorate the location of this year’s Olympics.

In his video, Daley also thanked fans for following his Instagram account and supporting his knitting hobby during such a trying time in his career.

“The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting, and crocheting and all things stitching,” he said.

Daley has been sharing some truly fun things he’s made out of yarn on his account, including sweaters, a tiny unicorn and an adorable cat couch.

But his crafts aren’t the only warm and fuzzy things Daley has put out into the world as of late.

The diver left a heartfelt message of gratitude to his husband Dustin Lance Black and young son Robbie before he left for the Games, which Black shared online Sunday.

And after his gold medal win on Monday, Daley delivered an inspiring message to his fans in the LGBTQ community.

“I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone and that you can achieve anything and there is a whole lot of your chosen family out here ready to support you,” Daley said. “I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion,” he added.