HuffPost The latest pick for Oprah's Book Club is what Oprah Winfrey calls a "medical detective story."

If you’re been wanting to listen to another audiobook while learning to bake, looking to escape into the pages of a book while taking a much-needed post-work bath, or are a bibliophile just waiting for the latest book launch, we have news that you can definitely use.

One of the most anticipated new book releases this month now has a much-coveted official gold seal from Oprah Winfrey herself.

Robert Kolker’s “Hidden Valley Road: Inside The Mind Of An American Family” was a top pick for April by the literary experts at Goodreads.

The nonfiction story centers on Don and Mimi Galvin, who have 12 children, six of whom are diagnosed with schizophrenia — and how they “became science’s great hope in the quest to understand the disease,” according to the book’s description.

And on its release day — which is today, April 7 — Oprah Winfrey named “Hidden Valley Road” as the latest pick for Oprah’s Book Club, which chooses a new book to discuss each month.

In a video announcement about the pick, Winfrey said that “there’s no better time to read than now” and described the book as a “medical detective story.”

With lots of libraries and independent bookstores are currently closed, you might take your mind off everything happening by diving into this story. You could check out if a local small business carries this book, too, to support them right now.

Since Amazon is experiencing delivery delays and prioritizing critical items, you could also consider getting “Hidden Valley Road” as an audiobook or on your Kindle.

But if you’re a fan of hardcovers, Barnes and Noble is carrying the book for $26 now, a slight drop from its original price of $30.