Popular items from this list include:
- A set of airtight food storage containers so you can toss all those bulky boxes in the trash. You’ll save space in the kitchen and probably open your pantry simply to admire the organization!
- A water bottle organizer if you want to tackle your cluttered kitchen cabinet and organize that massive collection of bottles you’ve acquired over the years.
- A cutlery organizer tray to transform your nightmarish silverware drawer into a thing of dreams.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A set of airtight food storage containers
This 14-piece set comes with reusable labels and markers! Available in black and blue, and sets of 24 or 36.Promising review:
"No matter how many times I tried to make the package clutter in my pantry look nice, it wasn't happening. I tried the pop-top containers before but things still got stale and were too expensive to do the entire pantry. This set was so affordable that I bought two of them and was able to finally get everything organized!
I've had no issues with things getting stale and my 4 yr old is now able to easily see, access, and open cereal or snacks when he wants to. Definitely recommend!" — Fisch
A water bottle organizer
YouCopia
is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions. Available with two or three shelves.Promising review: "
This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" — RT17
A cutlery organizer tray
Promising review:
"I thought this would be handy and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean and stores a lot in a very small space
. I love it. I got two because I inherited my grandmother's silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side-by-side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer, and it’s just as handy and useful." — Jerimi
A broom and mop organizer
Available in four different pack sizes and four colors.
Promising review:
"Love this broom/mop holder. So nice to save space and stay organized.
Holds them so firm and flat to wall. Also has hooks that fold out as needed. I recommend this to anyone looking for space-saving storage!" — Jaclyn
A set of stackable clear drawer organizers
The six-piece set comes with two 3"x3" bins, two 6"x3" bins, and two 9"x3" bins. Promising review:
"Great product! I bought these to put in my nightstand drawer to store small things, as the drawer is very deep. I've got ChapStick, hand lotions, a small flashlight, and other bedside items in them so they're not just rolling around the drawer. I just bought some more for my bathroom vanity. They fit together nicely but also lift right out of each other.The plastic is sturdy,
and they came individually wrapped to keep them from scratching." — Sparkyj
A roll-up closet organizer
The Roll Keeper
is a Washington-based small biz established in 2018 that specializes in crafting and closet organization.
Each organizer holds 20 T-shirts (10 on each side), although some reviewers use it for leggings and gym clothes, too! Promising review
: "I had seen this suggested for closet organization for so long and I finally decided to try it. WOW. The amount of space that's been freed up in my dresser is amazing
. Plus, I can finally see all those shirts I don't wear but can't get rid of for sentimental reasons. It's a genius product!" — Charlotte
A makeup organizer
This setup can work as a jewelry organizer too! Available in two sizes and seven colors.Promising reviews:
"My makeup collection is not a mess anymore thanks to this product.
All my makeup fits in there amazingly... My Urban Decay Naked palette
could fit in it. I have four of them in the bottom drawer...I like that it comes with drawer lining that grips to the makeup so they are not moving around in there
as you open and close drawers." — Shorouq
"Just perfect for what I needed. A ton of storage space, looks clean, tidy, classy
. It was packaged well, everything came in great shape. I spent a lot of time looking at different cosmetic organizers, read many reviews, compared prices and I wasn't disappointed in my purchase one bit. Great value." — deidra
A cable organizer box
And grab a sleek cable sleeve
(a.k.a. a wire cover) while you're at it! Available in two sizes and colors black and white.Promising reviews:
"I've been searching for something to not only hide the cord mess but protect them from my munch monster of a cat. This box in addition to cable straps and cable wrap has solved my cable management like magic!
I highly recommend this product." — Lauryn
"Seriously where has this been all my life???
Highly recommend. Excellent cord management soulmate (I meant to type solution and it autocorrected to soulmate, however I think that’s accurate LOL.) Just get it. Won’t regret." — April Olsen
And a cable and charger organizer
Mister Crafter
is a small business that creates handmade, personalizable travel products, wallets, and accessories made from 100% top-quality genuine cowhide leather. Available in two sizes and two colors, personalization also available.Promising review:
"Really nice organization pouch made of very soft and fine leather. The straps inside are big and sturdy and hold all cables very well in place. The interior pouch is of very ample space, making this pouch a must-have for all travelers!" — Alain Deziel
A hanger stacker for organizing that giant pile of messy hangers
No more searching for missing hangers, no more cluttering up your space with empty hangers. We love an easy solution! Available in six different pack sizes.Promising review:
"Great functionality. I gather hangers as I gather dirty clothes. This stacker lives in my laundry room between the washer and dryer. It keeps my plastic hangers under control and I no longer suffer 'clothes hanger rage' from them getting tangled
and not cooperating with me." — msw
A sock and underwear organizer set
It comes with four sets in different dimensions so they can hold different size garments. Available in seven colors.Promising review:
"I hemmed and hawed over this while it spent months on my wish list. My top dresser drawer was full to the brim with bras, undies, socks, and tights and I kept using the same few items that were always on top. I was afraid not all my undergarments would fit but finally,f I had little choice and ordered this in pink. Oh my! I’m in LOVE! I feel like one of those uber-organized TikTok moms every time I pull the drawer open. Super easy to set up and fill.
If you have too many socks or tights or undies each well can fit more than one on top of each other. The included pieces fit perfectly in a standard tall bureau which I had been concerned about. Take the plunge, you’ll be super glad you did!" – Chrissquasi
A set of shelf dividers
They're also great for bulky items like linens and towels! The dividers are 12 inches tall and can slide over any standard shelf up to 7/8 inches thick.Promising review:
"I love these! They fit snugly over my shelf, so they don't shift or move around. I have a lot of handbags and it's been a mess on my closet shelf for the ones that are floppy. I have limited closet space in a small home so my choices of where/how to store them are limited. This was the perfect solution.
I plan on buying more when I get around to rearranging sweaters on shelves." — BarbraGenie
Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed
A Shoe Slotz space saver
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sally Elshorafa has to say about this handy organization unit:
"This product SAVED MY SHOES!
I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz
. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes." Promising review
: "These things are genius. I had my closet redone and asked for the back wall to have cubbies so I can easily display my shoes, but I either underestimated the number of shoes I have or overestimated the space that was in the closet and I couldn't display them all. I bought a few packs of these and now I have extra space. I guess I'll have to go out and buy more shoes now!
" — Hercules
Or an over-the-door shoe rack
Also available in five other styles without folding bars.
Promising review:
"My boyfriend and I recently moved in together and one of my main concerns was our combined shoe storage. We just installed this last week and I felt compelled to write a review because it is THE BEST shoe storage solution I have ever come across.
I've tried under the bed, over the door pockets, shelves, stands, you name it... but this one is just the most organized, most logical storage ever." — Kathleen
A 3-in-1 organizer
Parkway Home
is a small biz based in California that offers home organization solutions that are simple yet sophisticated. The shop also offers plastic bag organizers
that can hold a variety of plastic bag sizes, including gallon, quart, sandwich, and snack bags.Promising review
: "What I wasn't expecting is how easily the cutter slices through even odd material like Press & Seal! I thought I'd be sacrificing cutting ability for organization, but these cutters perform about 150x better than the cutters on the boxes that plastic wrap and foil come with
. The box is quite stable, so pulling on the rolls won't cause the box to flop around." — Amanda Woods
An under-cabinet sliding basket
Available in two colors.
Promising review:
"These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up.
I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based on the high ratings and they hold true." — Brad J. Leahy
A two-tiered rotating shelf
Available in 14 colors.
Promising review:
"I am so glad I purchased this turntable! My kitchen counters and cabinets started becoming a pain with the clutter of spices I had.
Cooking and searching for a spice can be so difficult at times! I've moved all my Flavor God Spices
onto this turntable and I feel so much more organized and it makes my cooking process a lot more simple
. What's even better is that it doesn't skid when spinning and fits a lot of items on each tier! A great buy for those who want a little organization in their kitchen!" — anny c.
Or a four-tiered storage shelf
Also available with woven baskets.
Promising review:
"Great storage capacity. Bought for my son in his new apartment. Very little storage space in the vanity and no shelves on the wall. This gave him a huge amount of storage space for his clean towels and toiletries
." — Judkinfo
A two-tiered slide-out storage basket with dividers
Also available as a four-pack.
Promising review
: "This was perfect for organizing under my bathroom cabinet.
I used one each for (1) facial and dental, (2) hair, (3) makeup, and (4) "medicine cabinet" type randomness including sanitary care. I just pull a whole bin out for whatever I'm doing and put it back when I finish. Bye-bye countertop clutter and under cabinet disaster area
." — Tee H.
A 3D-printed key holder/envelope keeper
Crossover Designs
is a Florida-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in 3D-printed home products. Available in six colors and two finishes.
Each of these fits a standard double gang (toggle/rocker) light switch cover, and can be installed easily without drilling, nails, or glue.Promising review
: "This is exactly what I was looking for to tidy up our counter and get all the keys on hooks! This is super handy because we don't have to put any holes in the walls of the rental house, it just attaches to the existing holes for the old light switch plate cover! Great seller too! Thanks!" — Kelsey Hiebert
A cube storage organizer
You can arrange the six cubes in the style that works best for your closet setup! Available in five colors and two pack sizes.Promising review:
"I put these in my closet to make extra shelves for sweaters/sweatshirts. They were easy to assemble and worked great at adding additional space to my closet.
I like that my clothes don’t topple over into the pile next to them anymore. They were easy to put together, and if I move they will be easy to take apart, put in a small box and move. I'm very happy with this purchase." — Goldensummerdog
A hanging shoe organizer
Available in four colors.Promising review:
"Prior to making this purchase, my family would toss their shoes in an empty diaper box that immediately invaded the entryway space. It was chaos but this product has provided a place that is close to the front door and out of the walkway
. Plus I enjoy having the ability to neatly organize all of our shoes." – Cayja Vu
A shower curtain and bath organizer
We've got you covered with some more recommendations for the Best Bathroom Accessories You Can Get On Amazon
.Promising review:
"The most ideal organizer for your bathroom shower! No clutter and spacious enough pockets, no brainer,
get it if you like everything to be visible and organized." — Daniela
Or a pair of rustproof shower caddy bathroom shelves
Promising review
: "If you are looking for some shower space and you don't want to tear out your shower to build in the nitches...grab these babies. They stick great, and hold a ton of stuff! It took our shower from looking cluttered and always having stuff fall underfoot to looking put together
, and having everything be right where you need it to get to it. I use liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner and these babies hold both in one basket. Pick up a set, you won't be disappointed. Also, if you have two showers and only need one basket in each you can split them and get storage in both showers that match perfectly!!" — Chris
A multi-functional wall-mounted toothbrush holder
Promising review:
"Every household with kids should have this thing, actually EVERY HOUSEHOLD, REGARDLESS! No more finding toothpaste everywhere but down the sink drain, no more throwing half a tube away because of lost caps, insert your favorite brand in the dispenser, and voila! Simply press your brush against the lever and a perfectly portioned dollop every time. When it’s time to rinse, grab one of the four cups that are hidden in the top and bottom of this little masterpiece. Rinse your brush, open the storage compartment, hang brush, and shut lid!
Bristles are covered and protected from the wide array of germs that like to inhabit bathrooms." — Jen
Hanging bathroom shelves
Smith Farm Co.
is an Etsy Shop based in Florida that specializes in wood products for the home.Promising review
: "Absolutely amazing product! Seller mailed it out the day after I purchased. It was easy to put together. And it is the perfect size for over our toilet. Thank you!" — Maria Main
A plastic bag holder/dispenser for cabinets
This bag holder/dispenser can be mounted on the wall or inside a cabinet and it can hold up to 18 bags at a time!Promising review:
"This is such a great way to keep the plastic bags you accumulate from shopping condensed and organized. Great for recycling those bags and having them convenient and accessible
. You can easily mount this to a wall in your kitchen, bathroom, or wherever else in the house you find yourself needing a plastic bag. I would highly suggest getting one." — Pigskull17
A TikTok-famous adjustable mug organizer set
Promising review
: "I love these cup organizers. I have a small cabinet above where my coffeepot is and these have made it a pleasure to open that cabinet. All cups are organized and easy to get to. They stay right where they should be. No more stacking them inside one another and them falling over when I opened the cabinet
. I also use these for some bowls in my dish set. Works great. I just order a couple more and I am going to use them for my china cabinet. I wondered when I first bought them because the price was a little high. Worth every penny and more
. I can not say enough good about these." — ChefGirl
A tote organizer insert
Available in six sizes and 24 colors.
Promising review:
"This thing is great! I have a large bag I use as a carry-on when I fly by plane. Unfortunately, it has very few pockets and is just like a bottomless pit. This fit in perfectly. I was able to organize all of my items quite well.
They were easy to retrieve in flight and in the airport. I didn't use the zipper compartment at all but did put that piece in to use it as a divider. It is well-made and sturdy. Be sure to measure your inner bag space first!
" — Susan
A folding car trunk organizer
Promising review:
"It was just what I needed for my messy and unorganized truck! I wanted something not too bulky, but just the right size to help me reorganize my trunk. This product did that for me. I was also concerned that it’ll move when I drove but luckily there is Velcro on the bottom that secures it in place while you drive
, and sure enough it did just that! This product does not take up a lot of space and gives you the right amount of measure to place other things like groceries and a suitcase. I am completely satisfied and content with this product! I wish I had it all along!" — Neese
And a pair of backseat organizers
Promising review:
"Fits well and covers the back of the seats nicely! My boys can't muck up the back of my seats, and my van is more organized now that they have a specific space for their toys, electronics, snacks, and sports equipment!
" — Yuji Jr.
A double-sided tea organizer
Promising review:
"Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half of jumbled tea boxes that I had to sift through to look for a specific tea.
In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" — Sarah C.
A bakeware rack
P.S. You can also purchase a lid holder
or a combo pan and lid rack
!Promising review:
"I like how easy it is to put together, and that the separation pieces are adjustable. You customize it for your own storage needs!
The separators are fairly easy to move and extremely sturdy. No more pans falling over!
" — Marilee Housden
And a life-changing pan and pot lid organizer
You can use it upright or on its side. Available in three colors.Promising review:
"I was tired of stacking my frying pans on top of each other and was looking for something to both organize my pans and give me easy access to them. Before this organizer, I would have to unstack several pans in order to get to the middle pan that I needed. Now, I can just reach in and immediately get the frying pan that I need without having to unstack.
The quality of this organizer is pretty good." — L
An over-the-cabinet storage shelf
Promising review:
"This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile — hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners.
" — Kerry
A set of fridge drawers
Promising review:
"This set of organizers was exactly what I needed to organize my refrigerator. I was tired of reaching around items to get items from the back. All my condiments and containers fit in these. I am now able to slide the container forward to get to what I need. This really saved me from the clutter in my fridge. I am able to see what I actually have so food gets used and not spoiled.
Thank you for selling this as a set. Great value as opposed to trying to buy pieces individually." — Judith King-Freels
A paper towel holder
Promising review:
"This is so cute and was EXACTLY what I was looking for to save space! It was delivered on time and was easy to assemble. Very convenient and glad I ordered!" — JenW
A mounted stemware holder
This rack holds nine to 12 glasses depending on their size! If you're looking for some recommendations for wine glasses
, we've got you covered.Promising review
: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wine glasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fit the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" — Cycle Mom
A storage lid organizer
The dividers are adjustable so you can customize your set depending on what size containers you have!Promising review:
"I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard.
Now I can stack my lids in the organizer and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf, and I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product." — Laura
A clever coffee pod tray
Promising review:
"This space saver K-cup is wonderful! It is attractive and keep my counter clutter-free. It is lightweight but very sturdy.
I would highly recommend this for anyone wanting to gain valuable counter space." — christine h
A corner shelf
Promising review:
"This corner shelf came in handy for a few items. I used one for most needed and used spices in the kitchen. Another in the bathroom for my essential makeup that I did not want all over the sink. Another in the bedroom to store a few things out of the way. Good choice!! I like that you can fit it in the corner!!!" — DW
And a set of magnetic glass spice jars
Promising review:
"I am in love with my magnetic spice jars! I recently moved to a small apartment and don't have the counter or wall space to store spices or a spice rack, so magnetic jars it was! I love how these have a decorative feel while providing a secure way to store the spices.
Unlike other magnetic spice jars, I feel that these add an extra flair to displaying your assorted spices." — rae.m.wri