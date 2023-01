A sock and underwear organizer set

It comes with four sets in different dimensions so they can hold different size garments. Available in seven colors."I hemmed and hawed over this while it spent months on my wish list. My top dresser drawer was full to the brim with bras, undies, socks, and tights and I kept using the same few items that were always on top. I was afraid not all my undergarments would fit but finally,f I had little choice and ordered this in pink. Oh my!If you have too many socks or tights or undies each well can fit more than one on top of each other. The included pieces fit perfectly in a standard tall bureau which I had been concerned about. Take the plunge, you’ll be super glad you did!" – Chrissquasi