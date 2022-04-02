Hiker Missing For 2 Weeks Found Dead With Dog Still Waiting By His Side

A California hiker who was missing for more than two weeks has been found dead, with the man’s loyal dog ― alive ― still by his side.

The body of Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was found in a remote part of Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Thursday, NBC 4 reported.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez in a photo circulated by the LAPD Missing Persons Unit. Los Angeles Police Department

His family and friends reported him missing in mid-March, saying they were concerned for his safety. He was last seen on March 16, and a flyer circulated by his family said his last known location was near the hiking trails around the park’s merry-go-round.

Hernandez’s family was present when his body was found, Los Angeles Sgt. Ruben Arellano told The Associated Press. His dog, King, was there next to him, emaciated but alive. The man’s cousin told NBC 4 he believes King never left Hernandez’s side.

#BREAKING: Body of 29 year old Oscar Hernandez, missing for 16 days, discovered in #GriffithPark. His dog, King, found alive and by his side. pic.twitter.com/9hieZs806u — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) April 1, 2022

Multiple agencies worked to retrieve Hernandez’s body from the hilly area.

Authorities have not yet released a cause of death for Hernandez, but there’s no reason to suspect foul play, Arellano said.

