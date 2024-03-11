EntertainmentThe OscarsDanielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks Explains Powerful Meaning Behind Number '26' In Oscars Manicure

The actor's nail art had a special message.
Kimberley Richards
By 

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Danielle Brooks rocked a manicure at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night that had a powerful meaning.

“The Color Purple” actor, who was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for this year’s ceremony, honored past Black female nominees in her category in both a creative and fashionable way.

Brooks told E! News on the Oscars red carpet that her crystal studded nail art featured the number 26 in honor of the 26 Black female actors who had been nominated in her category before her.

Danielle Brooks photographed at the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday.
Danielle Brooks photographed at the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday.
FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

Brooks received her first ever Oscar nomination for her role as Sofia in last year’s “The Color Purple,” a musical adaptation of the classic Alice Walker novel of the same name. She has also played Sofia in Broadway productions of “The Color Purple.”

The actor also received nominations for her performance at other award shows this season, including the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Speaking about her recent award show recognition, Brooks told Entertainment Tonight last month that she “could have never imagined it being mapped out like this.”

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot