At last, we have reached the end of awards season, with the 96th Academy Awards set to air on ABC Sunday night.

The Oscars ceremony airs at 7 p.m. EST — an hour earlier than usual — with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host for the fourth time.

“Oppenheimer” garnered the most nominations, 13, and “Barbie” nabbed eight. Lily Gladstone was nominated for her role as Mollie Burkhart in “Killers of the Flower Moon” and could become the first Native American to win Best Actress.

The ceremony is bringing back an old format to present some of the awards: past winners of the acting categories will introduce the nominees and then announce the winner together. The Oscars last used the format in 2009.

HuffPost reporters and editors will be chatting about the ceremony this evening. Stay tuned for updates.

