Emily Blunt And Ryan Gosling Duke It Out Over 'Barbenheimer' Rivalry Onstage At Oscars

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling tried to put last summer’s “Barbenheimer” memes to rest at Sunday’s Academy Awards.
As the “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” stars took the stage to honor stunt performers, the two launched into a series of playful swipes about their dueling movie releases last year.
“I’m just happy we can finally put this ‘Barbenheimer’ rivalry aside,” said Gosling, who also starred with Blunt in “The Fall Guy.”
“That’s right, here’s Ken and Kitty just leaving all that fodder in the dust, guys, right? And the way this awards season turned out, it wasn’t that much of a rivalry, so just let it go,” Blunt replied.
“It’s true, you guys are doing really well, you know? Congratulations,” said Gosling, who made a nod to his film trumping Blunt’s at the global box office.
“But I think I kind of figured out why it’s called ‘Barbenheimer’ and not ‘Oppenbarbie.’ Well, I think you guys are at the tail end of that ’cause you were riding Barbie’s coattails all summer.”
The tense exchange from the pair, who were both nominated in the Best Supporting Actor categories, arrived after the double feature took the movie world by storm in July 2023.
Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” and Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” received a combined total of 21 nominations heading into the Oscars.
You can check out more of the bit below.