Many celebrities at the 96th Academy Awards sported one key accessory in solidarity.
On Sunday night, “What Was I Made For?” singer Billie Eillish, “Poor Things” star Ramy Youssef, Finneas, and more Hollywood stars wore red pins calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war at the Oscars at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.
A group of more than 400 Hollywood stars joined forces for Artists4Ceasefire, which in late October published a letter calling on Congress and President Joe Biden to initiate an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and Israel.
The signatories include Cate Blanchett, Drake, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, as well as Bradley Cooper and America Ferrera, who both earned Oscar nods this year.
“The pin symbolizes collective support for an immediate and permanent cease-fire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza,” Artists4Ceasefire said in a news release, according to CNN. “Compassion must prevail,” the release continued.
While speaking with Variety on the red carpet, Youssef opened up about the “universal” message behind the cease-fire pins.
“We’re calling for immediate, permanent cease-fire in Gaza. We’re calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine,” Youssef told Variety‘s Marc Malkin on the red carpet. “It’s a universal message of, ‘Let’s stop killing kids. Let’s not be part of more war.’”
Youssef added: “No one has ever looked back at war and thought a bombing campaign was a good idea. To be surrounded by so many artists who are willing to lend their voices, the list is growing. A lot of people are going to be wearing these pins tonight.”
Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) praised Eillish and the other stars for donning the statement pins.
“Anatomy of a Fall” actors Milo Machado Grenier and Swann Arlaud were also seen wearing Palestinian flag pins while appearing on the red carpet.
The pins at the Oscars came amid pro-cease-fire groups showing up to the ceremony to block the sidewalk as award attendees arrived.
