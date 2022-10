Doosl hearing amplifiers with charging case

Designed with noise reduction, full volume control, up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge and clear sound quality, these over-the-ear hearing amplifiers are super user-friendly. They're also water- and sweat-proof."I was searching for something that didn't have a lot of feedback but would also help my hearing loss. I was very pleased with these after just a few days of use. I like the fact that they are rechargeable as is the case so it can go with you. The hearing aids have not run out of power after more than 12 hours of use so that's a big plus also." — Donald B