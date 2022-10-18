Shopping
Wellnesswalmarthearing losshearing aid

Walmart OTC Hearing Aids: How To Buy Them Online

The FDA-regulated devices start at $199 and don't require a prescription to purchase.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGo-Lite-OTC-Hearing-Aids%2F1230046680&subId1=walmarthearingaids-kristenadaway-101822-634ea63ae4b051268c4de12c" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Go Lite OTC hearing aids" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="634ea63ae4b051268c4de12c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGo-Lite-OTC-Hearing-Aids%2F1230046680&subId1=walmarthearingaids-kristenadaway-101822-634ea63ae4b051268c4de12c" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Go Lite OTC hearing aids</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLexie-B1-Self-fitting-OTC-Hearing-Aids-Powered-by-Bose%2F1816119056&subId1=walmarthearingaids-kristenadaway-101822-634ea63ae4b051268c4de12c" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lexie B1 self-fitting OTC hearing aids powered by Bose" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="634ea63ae4b051268c4de12c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLexie-B1-Self-fitting-OTC-Hearing-Aids-Powered-by-Bose%2F1816119056&subId1=walmarthearingaids-kristenadaway-101822-634ea63ae4b051268c4de12c" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Lexie B1 self-fitting OTC hearing aids powered by Bose</a>.
Walmart
Go Lite OTC hearing aids and Lexie B1 self-fitting OTC hearing aids powered by Bose.

Walmart and other major retailers announced this week they will begin selling over-the-counter hearing aids in stores and online, after a rule introduced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration went into effect on Oct. 17.

These hearing aids are available to purchase without a prescription, and at lower prices than many specialist-prescribed hearing aids. One pair sold at Walmart retails for just $199, compared to the thousands of dollars one might shell out for a prescription pair. The new OTC designs are intended for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss, according to the FDA rule.

The over-the-counter hearing aids join Walmart’s existing selection of hearing amplifiers, which are hearing products that make all sounds louder — whereas prescription and OTC hearing devices are meant to enhance only the sounds you might have difficulty detecting.

It’s important to note that while the FDA regulates over-the-counter hearing aids as medical devices for adults with hearing loss, hearing amplifiers are not regulated as medical devices by the agency.

Below, we list the three new over-the-counter hearing aids sold on Walmart’s website, along with some highly rated hearing amplifiers.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Go Lite OTC hearing aids
These rechargeable in-ear hearing aids provide a discreet sound boost and work best in small group settings or while watching TV. Features include adjustable volume control, up to 30 hours of use per charge and a pre-set sound quality to make sounds louder when needed most.
$199 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Go Prime OTC hearing aids
Compared to the Go Lite hearing aids, these in-ear devices are equipped with additional features to improve hearing quality in larger environments. They have digital signal processing, which includes six channels and 12 bands that offer clear sound, adjustable volume control, feedback cancellation, noise reduction and memory recall to remember previous settings from the last time you used them.
$299 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Lexie B1 self-fitting OTC hearing aids powered by Bose
Bose, which offers headphones, wireless earbuds and speakers, recently partnered with Lexie Hearing to develop these in-canal hearing aids. They pair with the Lexi app, which offers customizable self-tuning. The hearing aids come with multiple dome sizes, so you can choose the the right fit for you, and treble and bass settings to adjust the tone of voices and sounds.
$849 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Doosl in-ear hearing amplifiers with charging case
These hearing amplifiers are specifically designed for seniors with mild to moderate hearing loss. They have an adjustable volume function and come with three in-ear dome sizes for better fitting.

Promising review: "I bought this one for my husband. In the past he found most aids were difficult to wear. This one was a go and he is so happy he can now hear the TV without high volume. The volume control is so easy to control with one finger. You cannot beat the price. Well worth the money!!!" — Chelsea Ladd
$69.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Doosl hearing amplifiers with charging case
Designed with noise reduction, full volume control, up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge and clear sound quality, these over-the-ear hearing amplifiers are super user-friendly. They're also water- and sweat-proof.

Promising review: "I was searching for something that didn't have a lot of feedback but would also help my hearing loss. I was very pleased with these after just a few days of use. I like the fact that they are rechargeable as is the case so it can go with you. The hearing aids have not run out of power after more than 12 hours of use so that's a big plus also." — Donald B
$65.99 at Walmart
6
Walmart
eTopeak personal sound amplifiers
Ideal for those with mild to moderate hearing loss, these lightweight, rechargeable hearing amplifiers offer neat features like an automatic sound gain control, which prevents sudden loud noise, and six earplug sizes to get a perfect fit.

Promising review: "Works like magic! My father-in-law had problems hearing the television, even on a super-loud setting. From the moment he put on this amplifier, we were able to lower the volume and even speak normally. He's very happy, and so are we!" — Judy Davis
$89.99 at Walmart
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Acer Chromebook Spin 311

The Best Budget Laptops For Unplugging

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

I Lied About Where My Baby Slept At Night — And I’m Not The Only One

Wellness

This Is Your Brain And Body On ‘Sober October’

Style & Beauty

Skin Care’s New ‘It’ Ingredient Can Stop The Formation Of Wrinkles, According To Dermatologists

Parenting

Can My Kid Get A Sugar High From Too Much Candy?

Relationships

Just 36 Funny Tweets For Anyone Who’s Sick Of Dating

Parenting

Do You Have ‘Elastic Nipples’? Here’s What They Are — And What To Know

Food & Drink

40 Funny Tweets About America’s Love/Hate Relationship With Candy Corn

Money

‘Bad Situation’: Soaring U.S. Dollar Spreads Pain Worldwide

Shopping

Portable Laptop Chargers For When You Can't Find An Outlet

Parenting

21 Couple And Baby Halloween Costumes That Are So Stinkin' Cute

Home & Living

This True Crime Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

A New Halloween Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

The Best Pre-Made Pie Crust You Can Buy, According To Chefs And Food Scientists

Shopping

Where To Get The TikTok-Trending Birkenstock Boston Clogs

Shopping

Where To Find Bras When You Have Different-Sized Boobs

Shopping

These Are The Best Lap Desks For Working In Bed

Food & Drink

Mouthwatering Photos From Delaware's Fall Apple Scrapple Festival

Shopping

34 Products To Help You Care For Yourself, Your Pets, Home Your Kids And Your Life

Wellness

What To Expect If You Need A Breast Biopsy

Shopping

Shaker-Style Furniture Is Everywhere Right Now (Including At Target)

Shopping

25 Stylish Fall Things From Amazon Your Wallet Just Might Love As Much As You Do

Shopping

19 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

Shopping

32 Fall Fashion Finds From Amazon You'd Swear Were From A High-End Boutique

Wellness

Distressing Study On Long COVID-19 Reveals Just How Enduring It Can Be

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

The Best Affordable Cashmere Sweaters That Won't Kill Your Budget

Food & Drink

Chili Cook-Off Winners Share Their Secrets To The Best Chili

Shopping

The Best Fall Fragrances, According To PerfumeTok

Wellness

Too Cold Or Dark Outside To Walk? Try This Instead.

Style & Beauty

More And More Women Are Shaving Their Faces. Here's Why.

Shopping

38 Fall Dresses Reviewers Swore Got Them Loads Of Compliments

Travel

How To Take A More Mindful Vacation In Tulum

Wellness

People With Bipolar Disorder Are Sick Of Fans Making Excuses For Kanye West

Food & Drink

The Best Healthy Canned Chili That Nutritionists Swear By

Parenting

The Way Parents Talk About Halloween Candy Is A Harmful, Toxic Mess

Shopping

Pet Owners: All Of Your Cleaning Must-Haves Are At Walmart

Shopping

22 Boots That Reviewers Actually Swear By

Wellness

Study Reveals A Major Benefit To Lifting Weights During Your Workouts

Shopping

These Stylish Target Desks Are Perfect For Small Spaces

Parenting

7 Relationship Mistakes That Parents Model To Their Kids