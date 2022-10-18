Walmart and other major retailers announced this week they will begin selling over-the-counter hearing aids in stores and online, after a rule introduced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration went into effect on Oct. 17.
These hearing aids are available to purchase without a prescription, and at lower prices than many specialist-prescribed hearing aids. One pair sold at Walmart retails for just $199, compared to the thousands of dollars one might shell out for a prescription pair. The new OTC designs are intended for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss, according to the FDA rule.
The over-the-counter hearing aids join Walmart’s existing selection of hearing amplifiers, which are hearing products that make all sounds louder — whereas prescription and OTC hearing devices are meant to enhance only the sounds you might have difficulty detecting.
It’s important to note that while the FDA regulates over-the-counter hearing aids as medical devices for adults with hearing loss, hearing amplifiers are not regulated as medical devices by the agency.
Below, we list the three new over-the-counter hearing aids sold on Walmart’s website, along with some highly rated hearing amplifiers.
Go Lite OTC hearing aids
These rechargeable in-ear hearing aids provide a discreet sound boost and work best in small group settings or while watching TV. Features include adjustable volume control, up to 30 hours of use per charge and a pre-set sound quality to make sounds louder when needed most.
Go Prime OTC hearing aids
Compared to the Go Lite hearing aids, these in-ear devices are equipped with additional features to improve hearing quality in larger environments. They have digital signal processing, which includes six channels and 12 bands that offer clear sound, adjustable volume control, feedback cancellation, noise reduction and memory recall to remember previous settings from the last time you used them.
Lexie B1 self-fitting OTC hearing aids powered by Bose
Bose, which offers headphones, wireless earbuds and speakers, recently partnered with Lexie Hearing to develop these in-canal hearing aids. They pair with the Lexi app, which offers customizable self-tuning. The hearing aids come with multiple dome sizes, so you can choose the the right fit for you, and treble and bass settings to adjust the tone of voices and sounds.
Doosl in-ear hearing amplifiers with charging case
These hearing amplifiers are specifically designed for seniors with mild to moderate hearing loss. They have an adjustable volume function and come with three in-ear dome sizes for better fitting.
Promising review:
"I bought this one for my husband. In the past he found most aids were difficult to wear. This one was a go and he is so happy he can now hear the TV without high volume. The volume control is so easy to control with one finger. You cannot beat the price. Well worth the money!!!" — Chelsea Ladd
Doosl hearing amplifiers with charging case
Designed with noise reduction, full volume control, up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge and clear sound quality, these over-the-ear hearing amplifiers are super user-friendly. They're also water- and sweat-proof.
Promising review:
"I was searching for something that didn't have a lot of feedback but would also help my hearing loss. I was very pleased with these after just a few days of use. I like the fact that they are rechargeable as is the case so it can go with you. The hearing aids have not run out of power after more than 12 hours of use so that's a big plus also." — Donald B
eTopeak personal sound amplifiers
Ideal for those with mild to moderate hearing loss, these lightweight, rechargeable hearing amplifiers offer neat features like an automatic sound gain control, which prevents sudden loud noise, and six earplug sizes to get a perfect fit.
Promising review:
"Works like magic! My father-in-law had problems hearing the television, even on a super-loud setting. From the moment he put on this amplifier, we were able to lower the volume and even speak normally. He's very happy, and so are we!" — Judy Davis