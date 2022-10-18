Walmart and other major retailers announced this week they will begin selling over-the-counter hearing aids in stores and online, after a rule introduced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration went into effect on Oct. 17.

These hearing aids are available to purchase without a prescription, and at lower prices than many specialist-prescribed hearing aids. One pair sold at Walmart retails for just $199, compared to the thousands of dollars one might shell out for a prescription pair. The new OTC designs are intended for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss, according to the FDA rule.

The over-the-counter hearing aids join Walmart’s existing selection of hearing amplifiers, which are hearing products that make all sounds louder — whereas prescription and OTC hearing devices are meant to enhance only the sounds you might have difficulty detecting.

It’s important to note that while the FDA regulates over-the-counter hearing aids as medical devices for adults with hearing loss, hearing amplifiers are not regulated as medical devices by the agency.

Below, we list the three new over-the-counter hearing aids sold on Walmart’s website, along with some highly rated hearing amplifiers.

