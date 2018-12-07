Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Style & Beauty

Pantone's 2019 Color Of The Year Holiday Gifts

This holiday season, let the bold hue inspire your gift shopping.
By Julia Brucculieri
12/07/2018 04:17pm ET
Deborah Lippmann/Macy's/JW Pei/Uniqlo/J.Crew/Sephora

Earlier this week, the Pantone Color Institute announced its 2019 color of the year: Living Coral.

According to a press release (per Vogue), the peachy-pink hue “is evocative of how coral reefs provide shelter to a diverse kaleidoscope of color.”

“Symbolizing our innate need for optimism and joyful pursuits, Living Coral embodies our desire for playful expression,” the institute wrote in an Instagram caption.

We’ve already seen coral pop up on the spring 2019 runways for Marc Jacobs and Christian Siriano, so it’s pretty safe to say we’ll be seeing a lot more of it in the new year. Luckily, coral is arguably a universally flattering shade, which means it looks good on basically anyone.

This holiday season, why not let the bold hue inspire your gift shopping?

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite coral fashion and beauty gifts to help make things even easier. Check them out below:

Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip Plumper
Jane Iredale
Get the Jane Iredale Just Kissed lip plumper in Sydney for $25 (available in seven colors).
Olivia Von Halle Sleep Set
Net-A-Porter
Get the Olivia Von Halle silk sleep set for $145 (sale price as of press time).
MAC Extra Dimension Blush In Cheeky Bits
MAC
Get the MAC Extra Dimension blush in Cheeky Bits for $29 (available in 11 colors).
Kate Spade Flamingo Watch
Macy's
Get the Kate Spade flamingo watch for $112.50 (price as of press time).
J.Crew Colorful Floral Hoops
J.Crew
Get the J.Crew colorful floral hoops for $65.
Uniqlo Merino Ribbed Turtleneck
Uniqlo
Get the Uniqlo merino ribbed turtleneck for $29.90.
Gorjana Gemstone Studs
Gorjana
Get the Gorjana gemstone studs for $38.
Kjaer Weis Lip Tint In Sweetness
HuffPost
Get the Kjaer Weis Lip Tint in Sweetness for $42 (available in 10 colors).
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment In Coral
HuffPost
Get The Fresh Sugar lip treatment in Coral for $24 (available in 14 colors).
Baggu Travel Bag
Urban Outfitters
Get the Baggu travel bag for $28.
JW Pei Alice Crossbody Bag
JW Pei
Get the JW Pei Alice crossbody bag in Rose for $89.
Deborah Lippmann It's Five O'Clock Somewhere Nail Polish
HuffPost
Get the Deborah Lippmann gel lab color in It's Five O'Clock Somewhere for $20 (available in over 50 colors).
Beauty Gift Ideas For New Moms
MORE:
giftsChristmas and holiday seasonpantonepantone color of the yearliving coral