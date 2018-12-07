Deborah Lippmann/Macy's/JW Pei/Uniqlo/J.Crew/Sephora

Earlier this week, the Pantone Color Institute announced its 2019 color of the year: Living Coral.

According to a press release (per Vogue), the peachy-pink hue “is evocative of how coral reefs provide shelter to a diverse kaleidoscope of color.”

“Symbolizing our innate need for optimism and joyful pursuits, Living Coral embodies our desire for playful expression,” the institute wrote in an Instagram caption.

We’ve already seen coral pop up on the spring 2019 runways for Marc Jacobs and Christian Siriano, so it’s pretty safe to say we’ll be seeing a lot more of it in the new year. Luckily, coral is arguably a universally flattering shade, which means it looks good on basically anyone.

This holiday season, why not let the bold hue inspire your gift shopping?