There were some awesome lady pantsuits on the Oscars 2019 red carpet on Sunday night.
Everyone from “Crazy Rich Asians” star Awkwafina to “Eighth Grade’s” Elsie Fisher sported some seriously chic pantsuits at the prestigious ceremony.
Awkwafina, who’s presenting an award, wore a glittery purple power suit from DSquared2. Amy Poehler, another presenter, looked sleek sporting an all-black pantsuit with a tuxedo front.
People on Twitter were really into all the badass women sporting pantsuits.
“I love how many people are throwing gender norms out the window on this red carpet,” one Twitter user wrote. “I love both glitter pantsuits and velvet tuxedo ballgowns. ALL OF IT.”
Another added, “Judging by the number of pantsuits alone, tonight is gonna be a good night.”
Fisher wore a classic Thom Browne black-and-white suit with a black leather purse to match her patent leather boots.
“It feels more me,” Fisher told Variety when asked why she chose the suit. “I think everyone else here is rocking better dresses than I could, so why couldn’t I take the suit game?”
Melissa McCarthy, nominated for Best Actress for her performance in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” got halfway to a pantsuit, wearing a dramatic black and white jumpsuit with a cape.
Scroll below to see the chic lady pantsuits from Sunday’s Oscars.