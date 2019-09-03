Parenting

10 Books For Parents Who Want To Raise Kind Kids

These parenting books emphasize emotional intelligence, empathy and respect for others.

Raising kids who will show empathy and kindness toward others is, understandably, a big priority for parents today. There are many ways to teach children to be forces for good in the world, like reading them books that promote positive messages.

Just as children’s books can be powerful tools, parenting books may also help caregivers learn how to instill lessons of compassion, acceptance, kindness and friendship in their kids.

We’ve rounded up 10 parenting books that promote emotional intelligence, empathy and kindness.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

"UnSelfie"
Simon & Schuster
Educational psychologist Michele Borba tackles what she calls a growing "empathy crisis" with her book "UnSelfie: Why Empathetic Kids Succeed in Our All-About-Me World." The book features actionable steps for raising emotionally intelligent, compassionate children. (Available here )
"How to Raise Kind Kids"
Penguin Random House
"How to Raise Kind Kids: And Get Respect, Gratitude, and a Happier Family in the Bargain" is developmental psychologist Thomas Lickona's answer to the increasing divisions, bitterness and vitriol in today's world. (Available here )
"The Happy Kid Handbook"
Penguin Random House
In "The Happy Kid Handbook: How to Raise Joyful Children in a Stressful World," licensed clinical social worker Katie Hurley shares strategies for raising empathetic, happy and resilient children. (Available here)
"The Whole-Brain Child"
Random House
Neuropsychiatrist Daniel Siegel and psychotherapist Tina Payne Bryson wrote "The Whole-Brain Child: 12 Revolutionary Strategies to Nurture Your Child's Developing Mind" to guide parents in raising kids with compassion and helping them cultivate emotional intelligence, resilience and more. (Available here )
"How to Talk So Kids Will Listen and Listen So Kids Will Talk"
Simon & Schuster
In "How to Talk So Kids Will Listen and Listen So Kids Will Talk," educators and communication experts Adele Faber and Elaine Mazlish teach parents how to respond to their children's feelings and help them cultivate emotional intelligence and communication skills. (Available here)
"The Kindness Advantage"
Simon & Schuster
"The Kindness Advantage: Cultivating Compassionate and Connected Children" by clinical psychologist Dale Atkins and social worker Amanda Salzhauer shows how kindness not only makes the world a better place but also benefits those who practice it. (Available here)
"The Parents We Mean To Be"
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
In "The Parents We Mean To Be: How Well-Intentioned Adults Undermine Children's Moral and Emotional Development," child and family psychologist Richard Weissbourd offers an alternative approach to raising happy, emotionally intelligent and fulfilled kids. (Available here)
"Teaching Kids to Be Good People"
Electric Eggplant
Educator Annie Fox "Teaching Kids to Be Good People: Progressive Parenting for the 21st Century" features lessons about raising children who do good in the world. (Available here)
"Simple Acts"
Gryphon House
Natalie Silverstein's "Simple Acts: The Busy Family's Guide to Giving Back" offers practical advice for bringing up children who want to help others. (Available here)
"The Everything Parent's Guide to Emotional Intelligence in Children"
Simon & Schuster
"The Everything Parent's Guide to Emotional Intelligence in Children: How To Raise Children Who Are Caring, Resilient, And Emotionally Strong" includes lessons for teaching kids to empathize with others. (Available here)
booksKidskindnessempathyEmotional Intelligence