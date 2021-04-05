Economist Paul Krugman Stunned GOP Defending Trump's Corporate Tax Cut Failure

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman is surprised Republicans are so strongly defending the Trump administration’s whopping 40% cut in the corporate tax rate since it was what he brands a “dismal failure” at boosting the economy, as promised — even before the pandemic.

President Joe Biden seeks to raise corporate taxes from 21% to 28% to recover a portion of the rate corporations were paying when Donald Trump moved into the White House. (They were paying a 35% rate then.)

Dozens of some of the biggest corporations in America paid no taxes last year — again.

I've been a bit surprised to see some Republicans opposing Biden's plans by claiming that the Trump tax cut for corporations was a big success. I thought they'd gone into hiding given its dismal failure 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) April 5, 2021

I mean, we were promised a huge surge in business investment; here's what actually happened 2/ pic.twitter.com/0MMGaFOddI — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) April 5, 2021

But silly me. The players involved here have a long history of denying plain facts that conflict with their agenda. Remember how Rs responded to the surge in Obamacare enrollments? 3/ https://t.co/Y0X9TdS0dV — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) April 5, 2021

So I'll make a prediction: as the economy booms, we'll see claims both that the boom is fake, that Biden is cooking the books, and that Trump deserves credit 4/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) April 5, 2021

If you paid $120 for a pair of Nike Air Force 1 shoes, you paid more to Nike than it paid in federal income taxes over the past 3 years, while it made $4.1 billion in profits and Nike's founder, Phil Knight, became over $23 billion richer. Yes. We must #TaxTheRich. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 2, 2021