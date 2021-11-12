Paul McCartney's Last Conversation With John Lennon Was Super Relatable

Paul McCartney’s last conversation with former Beatles bandmate John Lennon was pretty mundane stuff ― and that’s what made it special, McCartney said on “The Howard Stern Show” this week. (Check out the segment below.)

The rock ‘n’ roll legends talked about baking bread.

Advertisement

“I ring John and I was making bread and got quite good at it,” McCartney said on the show while he was promoting his new book “The Lyrics.”

“So when I heard John was doing it, it was great. We could just talk about something so ordinary. There’s no threat or anything. It was just two guys talking about, ‘Well, I don’t know. Do you leave it overnight or what do you do?’ And someone says, ‘Yeah, I leave it overnight in a hot cupboard’ and you’d just be chatting.”

The exchange took on a comforting familiarity after the band’s dissolution.

“I was so glad that we got back to that relationship that we’d always had when we were kids,” McCartney told Stern. “We’d lived in each other’s pockets for so long that it was great to get back to that.”

Advertisement

Paul McCartney said his last conversation with fellow Beatle John Lennon was about baking bread. Bettmann via Getty Images

McCartney made news recently for a more unpleasant reminiscence, in which he blamed Lennon for initiating the band’s breakup. McCartney bristled at a reporter’s suggestion that it was his doing.

“Stop right there. I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said, ‘I am leaving The Beatles.’ Is that instigating the split, or not?”

But in an everyday conversation with his old pal decades ago, the two leaned back on their friendship.

“It was very special to me that we reached that point, actually, because you had the whole horrible thing of the group breaking up,” he told Stern. “I think we just realized, ‘Come on, guys. We love each other. What are we doing? We’re messing around.’”

Advertisement

Lennon reportedly told a journalist that McCartney once rang the bell to his Dakota apartment but Lennon didn’t let him in and yelled, ‘I’m baking bread and looking after the baby! If you think I’m coming out clubbing, you’ve gone mad!’”