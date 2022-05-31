Police Release Details On DUI Arrest Of Nancy Pelosi's Husband Following Crash

The financier was taken into custody just before midnight and held on $5,000 bail, according to a public booking report on the Napa County government’s website. He was released just before 7:30 on Sunday morning, according to booking records.

No injuries were reported. The other driver was not arrested.

Pelosi could face misdemeanor charges including driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, according to the booking report.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” her deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said in a statement to HuffPost on Sunday.

Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island on Sunday to deliver a commencement speech at Brown University. The couple has been married since 1963.