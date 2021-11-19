Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd Tells Deeply Unsexy Story About A Mattress

Paul Rudd, newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine, dished on the less-than-sexy start to his career on Thursday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Rudd recalled enduring his roommate’s morning breath in exchange for car rides, begging a stranger to take him to work and sleeping on towels in a friend’s kitchen while being strapped for cash in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The eventual “Ant-Man” star finally got his own apartment and couldn’t believe his luck when he found a mattress by a dumpster.

“I thought, ‘Sweet — free mattress,’” he told Meyers.

“So I just took it up to my room and then I slept on it and then the next morning I woke up covered in red bumps,” Rudd said. “How’s that for Sexiest Man Alive, huh?”

Watch the interview here: