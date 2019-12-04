Sailor At Pearl Harbor Shipyard Fatally Shoots 2, Injures 1 Before Killing Himself

An active-duty Navy sailor fatally shot two civilians Wednesday and wounded another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii, according to the military base.

The shipyard went on lockdown Wednesday while security forces responded to reports of a shooting that occurred about 2:30 p.m. local time. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam tweeted about 5 p.m. that the shooter had been identified as a United States sailor.

The sailor shot at three male Defense Department civilian workers before fatally shooting himself, Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick said at a news conference. Two of the three workers later died, and one was listed in stable condition Wednesday night. Chadwick said officials don’t yet know whether the shooting was targeted or random.

The base was put on lockdown for hours Wednesday afternoon after the shooting took place near the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2, the base reported when the lockdown was lifted.

HuffPost reached out to Queens Medical Center, Tripler Army Medical Center and Pali Momi Medical Center. Queens spokesperson Minna Sugimoto said that the hospital’s emergency room had treated at least one person from the shooting scene, and Pali Momi confirmed it had received one of the victims. It was unclear late Wednesday which hospital was treating the survivor.

“Base security and Navy investigative services are currently investigating,” the base tweeted. “The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin have been notified.”

The Honolulu Fire Department responded with six units and nearly two dozen personnel, department spokesperson Cpt. Scott Seguirant told HuffPost.

“We’re there in support,” he said.

Bruce Clarke via Getty Images Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard was the site of a shooting Wednesday. Access to the base was closed for several hours.

Honolulu police spokesperson Michelle Yu declined to issue a statement on the shooting, saying that the department was not handling the case except for directing traffic in the area.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige tweeted Wednesday saying that the state is prepared to assist where necessary and that the White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies. The White House also said that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai’i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting,” Ige said. “Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate.”

The shooting occurred just days before the 78th anniversary of the historic Pearl Harbor attack that led to the United States’ formal entry into World War II. The National Park Service and the Navy will host the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration on Saturday to honor the nearly 2,400 American deaths resulting from Japan’s attack on the base and the island of Oahu on Dec. 7, 1941.

The Wednesday shooting took place the same day Pearl Harbor veteran survivors Donald Long, Ike Schab, Stuart Hedley, Jack Holder and Tim Foreman arrived at the Honolulu airport, where they were honored by Navy sailors. The base’s tweet including video of the veterans was posted about two hours after it was filmed.

The shipyard sits across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, and it repairs and maintains the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s ships and submarines. The port is home to 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

Chadwick said that the shooter was an active-duty sailor assigned to the attack submarine Columbia. He also said officials were “mobilizing support services for naval shipyard personnel, as well as everyone affected by this tragic event.”

“Generations of locals have worked in that shipyard ― and we’re getting ready to honor the 78th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, and the role the shipyard played in World War II is pretty legendary,” Chadwick said. “This is certainly a tragedy for everyone here.”

This article has been updated with information on the victims.