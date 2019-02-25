A Documentary About Periods Won An Oscar And Twitter Freaking Loved It

Zehtabchi added that they plan on using their Oscar to catapult the film and its mission into action.

“We’re using this, here,” she said, holding up the Oscar, “as a vehicle really for change and to really allow people to start the conversation about menstruation.”

People on Twitter absolutely loved the heartwarming moment, applauding the filmmakers for breaking down period taboos on Hollywood’s biggest night.

Everyone from actress Reese Witherspoon to author Cheryl Strayed and comedian W. Kamau Bell praised the documentary. Scroll below to read more reactions from Twitter users.