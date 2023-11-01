Hiraman via Getty Images

I had just finished swimming in the pool at my fancy friend’s apartment building, thinking nothing could be better, until I was handed the world’s freshest towel. It was the softest and best-smelling towel I have ever encountered — not floral- or sweet-smelling, but clean- and fresh-smelling — and I instantly needed to know everything about it.

As we returned indoors, my friend was more than happy to discuss his laundry routine. He pulled out a giant plastic bin filled with white and blue powder and with a giddy grin, said, “It’s from Germany. I buy it in bulk on Amazon.”

He was talking about Persil, a German brand of laundry detergent that made its way to the U.S. in 2015. Yet, as I would sadly find out upon my next trip to Target, the American liquid detergent is not quite the same as the German powder. While I can attest to the American liquid soap’s ability to remove tough stains and keep clothes fresh for weeks — laundry enthusiasts on Reddit love how clean it gets their clothes — the dreamy clean scent is far more subtle in the U.S. version, and barely lingers after the dryer.

If you want the whole experience, the captivating smell that will make you bury your face into your clothes like you’re in a commercial, you have to get the powdered German version, which, as my friend told me, you can score on Amazon.

As with many international Amazon products, there are a bunch of different Persil sellers offering different sizes and options. Many have positive reviews in German, singing the praises of this good-smelling, super-effective laundry soap. It’s not a budget item, but you’ll see that hundreds of reviews share how worth it this powder is, pledging never to use any other detergent.

Treat yourself to the freshest, brightest scent that will stay on your clothes and linens for days, without sacrificing seriously clean clothes that stay soft and fresh. Get some German Persil powder and never look back.

