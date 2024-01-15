32 Personal Care Products That Reviewers Over 50 Are Super Impressed With

Popular items from this list include:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Two teeth-whitening pens
Promising review:
"I’ve had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after having my daily coffee and even used professional solution in a tray but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I’m proud to smile!" — Amazon customer
A beloved and deliciously scented tightening cream
Promising review:
"I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference.
I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement.
Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." — Amazon customer
A pair of compression gloves
Read more about compression gloves and osteoarthritis at Mayo Clinic
. These are available in three sizes.Promising review:
"I’m 70 years old and have arthritis in my hands. I’ve used copper bracelets and other gloves for several years and they are some what helpful but these gloves seems to do a lot better. They have a tight fit and are very comfortable
. They are very durable as I wear them while working outside, hunting, fishing or whatever
. The other gloves I’ve had would have been torn and ripped up by now but these gloves look like I just took them out of the box and I’ve washed them twice
." — Keith Proffer
An anti-humidity spray for hair
Promising review:
"I don't usually try all the latest hair things because my hair is very fine and it doesn't like product. But, I received as a sample and I can't believe how nice it made my hair and how long it lasted. I have to wash every single day or my hair would be limp and lifeless. You could tell if I didn't wash my hair for one day. This miracle stuff makes it so that I don't have to wash my hair for a good three days at least and it still looks fresh.
It also lasts between washes, so I only have to use it every other wash or sometimes not for three or four. I can't live without this now that I found it. It took me till my 50s to find this amazing product. I sure coulda used this in my 20s!
" — B.S.
A nail concealer to subtly hide yellowing and staining on your nails
It's available in four shades.
Promising reviews:
"As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" — Unbiased Independent Reviewer
A fast and painless facial hair trimmer
Promising review:
"I am beside myself with this purchase!! I bought it hoping it would at least somewhat work, as so many don't. This is absolutely perfection!
It works well, it's quiet, small, easy to take with you if you so desire and most importantly...IT WORKS!!! I'm a soon-to-be-65-year-old woman who has hair where I never did before
, most annoying. This gets rid of it. I used it again a couple days later and what I am finding is that I need to use it less and less. Really cool!" — Sandy E'Bell
A three-pack of dermaplaning razors for exfoliating and eliminating peach fuzz
Promising review:
"Just used this amazing little razor on my face for the first time and I am [obsessed]! I am 58 years old and battle the peach fuzz especially on my lip and chin...this was super easy and effective! The exfoliation alone is fantastic! Grab some of these for your beauty arsenal!" — Cisami
A constipation-fighting Squatty Potty
It's available in two sizes.
Promising review:
"I am a 54-year-old man. For many years I have been plagued with recurring hemorrhoids, despite a high fiber diet, regular BMs, and careful hygiene. Any strain would inflame the underlying condition. Dealing with hemorrhoids has been in many ways a life-altering nuisance. I purchased the Squatty Potty after a little research prompted by an online ad. The design made perfect sense and for the low investment and promised effectiveness, worth the try. Well...IT WORKS! And immediately too! I am not exaggerating when I share with you all that it has changed my life. Anyway, with now weeks of usage, I can happily report that I no longer suffer from the condition. I have been able to exert as much effort I needed to evacuate without having to suffer the past consequences." — Maestroso
A leave-in reparative hair treatment
I bleach my dark brown-black Asian hair blonde every six to eight weeks, so I was immediately intrigued when I first heard some stylists at my salon raving about K18. I snagged a bottle and was gobsmacked at how much softer my hair was — this stuff truly does what it says it will do. Seriously. I spent the whole day touching my hair, and even my boyfriend agreed that my mane was noticeably silkier. Olaplex
was my go-to before I tried K18 and I still stand by it as a product, but I really love that K18 is a leave-in treatment rather than an in-shower mask. Having to let the Olaplex sit for 10 minutes felt like forever, especially when I wasn't taking an "everything shower" (you know, the ones where you exfoliate and shave). With K18, you let it sit in your hair for four minutes post shower to activate and then you can style your hair (or just let it air dry like I do). I've found that my hair is softest the next day, so don't be discouraged if your hair looks or feels the same the day you use it
. One last thing: iI is pretty pricey, but a little goes a long way. The 50 mL tube lasts a few months, and eventually K18 can become a maintenance product so you won't need to use it every time you wash your hair.Promising review:
"I am extremely pleased with this product. As a African-American woman in her 60. Healthy hair is important After one four-minute process I could immediately see and feel the difference." — influencer2021
A brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream
Promising review:
"I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less.
I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely.
I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." — Lynda M.
Or a TikTok-famous temporary eye tightener
Promising review:
"At 60 years old I have some darkness, line and wrinkles around my eyes, and small bags just above my cheekbones. This product works miracles for me. I just have to make sure I don’t get it below my cheek bones because you can’t put makeup where the product is. Any moisture contact will make the product stop working. Also, there is a pulling sensation when first applied, but I get used to after a few minutes. A little bit of the gel goes a long way. If you apply to much you’ll get a white flakey look. It takes a little practice to get it right. The product works a good 8 hours for me unless I’m sweating or get wet." — westielove
A tiny toenail brace kit for ingrowns
This comes with a kit containing 10 toenail braces and tools for application. Each brace lasts 3–6 weeks. Promising review:
"I have had problems with ingrown nails, especially on my big toes, for 50+ years. I've tried everything and over the last decade ended soaking the nails in warm water and then putting a wisp of cotton under each. It was not great but better than nothing. Then I tried CurveCorrects and found they actually work. For this I am delighted." — Michael Cieslak
A cold therapy cap for migraines or hot flashes
Promising review:
"I have suffered from migraines my entire life and I’m almost 50 years old. As soon as I put this pack on my head I instantly felt relief from the five-day barometric pressure migraine I’ve had. The soft design was really nice and I love that it covered my whole head and was easy to put on. I recommend waiting a few minutes after taking it out of the freezer because it was really cold." —T
An eight-second moisturizing hair treatment
Promising review:
"I am 66-years-old. I have fine thinning hair. Followed instructions. Blew dry my hair. How awesome was it? My hair now feels regular in thickness and holds a curl and actually has body. I wish for a lifetime supply.
Will use this from now on." — Mortimer Brewster
A pair of reusable nipple covers
Available in two sizes and five shades.
Promising review:
"Used these Saturday for the first time for a wedding. I’m a 58-year-old woman and was not sure they’d stay on in the humidity and heat here in Florida for an outdoor wedding. They worked great. Stayed on and made my dress look great (I needed a strapless bra but couldn’t find one that worked so bought these). They were comfortable and so comfortable in fact that I came home and took a shower and forgot I had them on till I was in the shower!
" — Amanda
A professional grade callus-removing ge
Promising review:
"I take very good care of my 67-year-old feet. Always have cause I am a distance walker and biker. Yet summer sandal weather in Texas had them looking and feeling less than baby-pink and soft. For me only took only 3 minutes on the heels and ball of foot, with a bit on the outside edge of big toe. But WOW, this really worked. In 10 minutes total, I am soft and super smooth and good to go!
" — C. brown
A cruelty-free lengthening mascara
Promising review:
"I am 68 years old and have been using makeup for 52 of those years. I have tried many mascaras over those years, from inexpensive to very expensive. I cannot say that I have ever been really happy with the results. I had reached the point where I thought that, it does not matter the cost, they are pretty much all the same. This changed my mind. I put on two coats and it made my lashes look so thick. If I did not know better, I would think that I had on false eyelashes.
I used baby shampoo, as I always do and I always lather with the baby shampoo twice, to remove the mascara, and it came off easily. I will look no more for a new mascara. I cannot imagine a mascara better than this." — Piaget
Or a splurge-worthy tube of flake-free Stila mascara
Promising review:
"BEST mascara ever!!! I’m asked all the time if my eyelashes are real or if they are mine. Keep in mind I am 57 years old!
This makes my lashes look lush and long and healthy." — KC (Houston,TX)
A nourishing cuticle and nail oil
Promising review:
"I was skeptical that this would do anything for my fragile nails. Four months later I'm stunned that my nails are not chipping and peeling like they used to, and even the ridges are diminishing.
When I look at the quarter-inch or so of growth from the nail bed that has occurred since I started using this product, I see nice smooth healthy nails
. I can't wait to see what they look like several months from now when the entire nail has had a chance to grow out. I apply the oil all around the nail including under the tips of the nails before I go to bed most nights and massage it in while I watch the evening news. It is good to know nice nails are not a thing of the past even though I'm over 50 years old." — All His 247
A crème-to-powder waterproof eyeshadow stick
It's available in 46 shades.
Promising review:
"I'm 52, with crepey eyelids and they itch and water if a smidge of eye product gets in them. Powder shadow is a complete no-go! Just bought two of these and I am so happy! After years of not wearing shadow, I am back in the game! It goes on creamy exactly where you put it. The smudger works beautifully and it stayed put all day with no creasing, no watery or itchiness.
Didn't use any primer, just on clean, moisturized skin Thank you! I will definitely be getting more colors!" —Tania Nicholson
An antifungal tea tree balm
Promising review:
"I had just about given up with getting relief from jock itch. I'm 70 years old but very active. I exercise six days a week for about 90 minutes. We also live in Florida, which is very humid and hot in the summer. I'm outside a lot during the day. I developed a stubborn case of jock itch. NOTHING WORKED! I ordered a jar of Wonder Balm. Within a couple days I started getting sweet relief!! I still get minor flareups but I'm keeping this around for everyday use!" — Gary C.
A set of six kegel weights to strengthen pelvic floor muscles
Promising review:
"I am 57 years old and gradually I noticed that I tended to leak urine if I sneezed or coughed hard. I would also notice after finishing urinating that some residual would leak out. The first time I put the lowest weight in it fell out within a minute. I reinserted it only to have it happen again. I was frustrated and somewhat shocked to realize just how weak my muscles were. I kept using it. It took me almost two weeks until I could keep it in for 15 minutes. I found that I did better using it in the evening when I was more relaxed. When I got to the second weight I found it easier. By the time I got to the third weight I would put it in the early evening and would just keep it in until it fell out. Sometimes it would be 10 minutes, sometimes it would be 2 hours. I am happy to report that I am now on the fifth weight and doing wonderfully. NO MORE LEAKS no matter how much I cough, sneeze or laugh. I no longer need to use panty liners. It is a wonderful feeling to have my life back. I WOULD GIVE THIS PRODUCT '10' STARS IF I COULD!" — jacksmom
A cult-favorite French moisturizing cream and makeup primer
Promising review:
"So far I am loving this lotion. I put in on every morning under my makeup and it leaves my face perfectly moisturized all day long
. I also noticed I use less foundation because it’s so moisturizing. I don’t believe there is any miracle moisturize that will ever get rid of our crows feet, laugh lines, neck sagging, etc. but this moisturizer helps reduce the look of these problems
as long as they’re not deep surface. I’m 68 years old and never was someone who was a 'sun worshipper' and, fortunately, stopped smoking in 1980 after smoking for 15 years. Those two things do a lot of damage to your skin, so to all young women reading this who are doing these two things, take it from me, if you want to retain healthy, youthful skin, stop these too harmful habits. Use sunscreen when you are in the sun and use moisturizer now. Embryolisse seems to be a good place to start!" — Janet Cahill
A weightless and hydrating hair oil
Promising review:
"I have shoulder-length hair that is frizzy without product. This product is the best I have ever used in my 56 years.
If I put it on damp hair and blow-dry, my hair looks great and bouncy. If I use my flat-iron after blow-drying, it stays smooth, even on rainy days." — delenbaas
An SPF 25-infused repairing lip balm
Promising reviews:
"Nothing has healed my chapped lips like this balm
…it is AMAZING. I’m a 72-year-old woman and I’ve tried a lot of lip therapies. This is the best!!" — Sharon
"Works extremely well on my chapped and dry lips.
Best product I’ve ever used and I'm 70 years old! Application is designed perfectly so the application of the meds are distributed where and exactly in the correct area. LOVE this stuff." — Jetson 49
Or an overnight lip mask
Promising reviews:
"I’ve bought several of these. It’s popular with the teen crowd, so I am an outlier. At 51, I use this at night around my lips. Really softens the pinched look that can come with age.
I like the scent too! A little teeny but I’ll take it." — EJF
A powerful snail mucin repair cream
Promising review:
"I'm 55 years old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles!
Plus, the customer service is great. I had questions when I first received the product and got followup response immediately. I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" — sbakey
A box of eight pore-targeting, skin-firming face masks
Promising review:
"At 60 years old I have tried SO MANY products...anything short of surgery to lift and tighten my face. Around the age of 57 my pores became larger and larger. I tried product after product and spent hundreds trying to find that fountain of youth. There is nothing like going into a store with sales people younger than my grandchildren telling me what I'm doing 'wrong' with my skin care regime. They had never seen a wrinkle in their lives. I thought I would give this face mask a shot. I mean what did I have to lose? Immediate results!
I couldn't believe it! My pores were small; my face was different...and in a good way..lol. I can't believe my skin looks so good. I'm so excited. I had to write a review. I don't think you'll be sorry if you decide to try this. I know I sure wasn't!" — Judi Bragg
A splurge-worthy and dermatologist-recommended tinted sunscreen
Promising review:
"Finally a sunscreen that doesn’t make my face itch all day! Sure wish they would bring the price down. Love how it blends in and is soft and moisturizing.
I’m 59 and this goes on smooth and doesn’t ball up under my makeup." — Melony Phillips
Or an EltaMD clear sunscreen with a lightweight formula
Promising review
: "Protects me from sun damage...and makes my skin feel great. My dermatologist recommended it, she said this was great for protection from the harmful rays of the sun and as a moisturizer for my foundation. I wear it every day and I am frequently complimented on my complexion — that makes this 78-year-old feel special.
I credit EltaMD!" — Judith
Sunday Riley retinol night oil
Promising review:
"I have fair, dry, sensitive skin along with pustular rosacea. I am VERY careful with everything I put on my skin, hair, and face. I have my day routine and products locked in — but I was struggling to find products for my nighttime routine. I just turned 50 and have been struggling with how to use and which retinol to use with my rosacea. I read some great reviews about this, and although I was a little skeptical due to the color and the fragrance (two things my skin does not normally like) I decided to give it a shot. I feel like my skin smiles and thanks me when I apply this!
In the colder, drier months I do apply a moisturizer on top of the oil after I have given it a little time to absorb. My skin has NEVER looked or felt this good. Bright, glowy, smooth, and the fine lines and wrinkles are looking smoother and softer. And NOT a single ROSACEA outbreak.
Of course I wish that this was a little more financially friendly, but a little goes a long way and I am so happy with this product that I know I will be purchasing it over and over." — Amazon customer
A two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" with two types of bristles
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by dentist Ronald Plotka.Promising review:
"Having been a dental assistant for over 30 years, I found this to be the best brush ever. I am 69 years old and have never had a cavity (genetic and maintenance). For the past 30 years I have used electric toothbrushes. They worked great, but I like Dr. P's brush because of the flossing like bristles. It's also the perfect size for a quick brush for each quadrant. Also, since taste buds are replaced every 4 days brushing your tongue is important to keep your breath fresh and food will taste better. Everybody brush now! Great idea from a real dentist!" —BenK